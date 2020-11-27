Rick Steiner's Son Recieves WWE Tryout

WWE may be about to sign another second generation wrestler to their roster, as Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Rick Steiner, just had a WWE tryout.

It's not known how the tryout went, but at 6 feet tall and 230 pounds, the former college football player is definitely the type that WWE looks for.

He's previously stated that he's interested in working for WWE once his football career is over, which has actually just happened due to his being cut from the Ravens.