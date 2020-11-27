Hulk Hogan's Netflix Biopic Has Hit A Production Snag

The Hulk Hogan biopic that's being put together by Netflix might have hit a snag, as Eric Bischoff has revealed that it's still in the development stage.

Bischoff stated that the project doesn't have an official start date for filming yet, but there are a lot of people dedicated to making sure this project happens.

"The project is still technically in development, meaning it’s not scheduled for production. There’s no casting going on. There’s no scheduling going on. It’s still in, I would say, the late stages of development. So it’s not a done deal by any stretch of the imagination. I wish it was, because I’d be out looking for a new truck. But it’s not. The bulk of my involvement honestly was in the early, early, early phases. All my heavy lifting has already been done."

The film has Chris Hemsworth hired to play Hulk Hogan, as well as "Joker" director Todd Phillips and "8 Mile" writer Scott Silver.

"When you have the trifecta of Todd Phillips, who’s one of the more sought-after directors in Hollywood, [writer] Scott Silver, same could be said easily, and then it’s not that hard to get a guy like Chris Hemsworth. Well, I shouldn’t say it’s not that hard. It becomes a little easier to attract a top, top, top, top level actor when you’ve got top, top level directors and writers…That’s called packaging, and I think the packaging is what got this movie off the ground. That took place two years ago."

According to Bischoff, the biggest hold up right now is the COVID-19 pandemic, but once the pandemic gets cleared up things should be good to go.