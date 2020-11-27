WWE Superstar John Morrison Files Trademark For ‘Slamtown’

In International Class 041, the mark was first used by the applicant or the applicant’s related company or licensee predecessor in interest at least as early as 01/01/2015, and first used in commerce at least as early as 01/01/2015, and is now in use in such commerce.

International Class 041: Providing sports information in the field of wrestling; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of organizing social entertainment events, Entertainment services in the nature of a wrestling club; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network

The filing was made on 11/23 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under entertainment services for use in wrestling. The trademark is independent of WWE.

» More News From This Feed

Kenny Omega Praises WWF No Mercy

During an interview with Wrestling Observer, Kenny Omega heaped praise onto the iconic Nintendo 64 wrestling game WWF No Mercy. "I am but one of the masses that have cried for a No Mercy style of g[...] Nov 27 - During an interview with Wrestling Observer, Kenny Omega heaped praise onto the iconic Nintendo 64 wrestling game WWF No Mercy. "I am but one of the masses that have cried for a No Mercy style of g[...]

Rick Steiner's Son Recieves WWE Tryout

WWE may be about to sign another second generation wrestler to their roster, as Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Rick Steiner, just had a WWE tryout. It's not known how the tryout went, but at 6 feet [...] Nov 27 - WWE may be about to sign another second generation wrestler to their roster, as Bronson Rechsteiner, the son of Rick Steiner, just had a WWE tryout. It's not known how the tryout went, but at 6 feet [...]

Hulk Hogan's Netflix Biopic Has Hit A Production Snag

The Hulk Hogan biopic that's being put together by Netflix might have hit a snag, as Eric Bischoff has revealed that it's still in the development stage. Bischoff stated that the project doesn't have[...] Nov 27 - The Hulk Hogan biopic that's being put together by Netflix might have hit a snag, as Eric Bischoff has revealed that it's still in the development stage. Bischoff stated that the project doesn't have[...]

WWE Superstar John Morrison Files Trademark For ‘Slamtown’

John Hennigan, aka WWE Superstar John Morrison has filed a trademark for the term "SlamTown". The filing was made on 11/23 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under entertainment servi[...] Nov 27 - John Hennigan, aka WWE Superstar John Morrison has filed a trademark for the term "SlamTown". The filing was made on 11/23 with The United States Patent and Trademark Office under entertainment servi[...]

PHOTO: Did Bret Hart Put His Thanksgiving Turkey Into A Sharpshooter?

Bret Hart looking like he's about to put his turkey into the sharpshooter. from r/SquaredCircle [...] Nov 27 - Bret Hart looking like he's about to put his turkey into the sharpshooter. from r/SquaredCircle [...]

R-Truth Is Currently In His 50th WWE Title Reign

R-Truth now currently holds the record for the most championship reigns in WWE, with 50 total reigns. This beats the previous record of 48, held by Raven. Truth has held the following titles: [...] Nov 27 - R-Truth now currently holds the record for the most championship reigns in WWE, with 50 total reigns. This beats the previous record of 48, held by Raven. Truth has held the following titles: [...]

Seth Rollins Provides An Update On Becky Lynch’s Pregnancy

In an interview with WWE Network, Seth Rollins provided an update on his fiancee Becky Lynch’s pregnancy. "She’s doing really well. Our due date is fast approaching. It’s crazy to[...] Nov 27 - In an interview with WWE Network, Seth Rollins provided an update on his fiancee Becky Lynch’s pregnancy. "She’s doing really well. Our due date is fast approaching. It’s crazy to[...]

Jim Ross Reveals Why WWE Didn't Sign Roman Reigns In 2006

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed why WWE didn't sign current Universal Champion Roman Reigns back in 2006 on a recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast. "He changed his body immensely, he[...] Nov 27 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed why WWE didn't sign current Universal Champion Roman Reigns back in 2006 on a recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast. "He changed his body immensely, he[...]

Why WWE Nixed Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt Feud

For those wondering why the recently tested feud between Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was dropped. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that it was nixed when Wyatt was moved ove[...] Nov 27 - For those wondering why the recently tested feud between Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was dropped. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that it was nixed when Wyatt was moved ove[...]

Impact Wrestling Star Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that an Impact Wrestling star at the most recent set of television tapings tested positive for COVID-19. Meltzer said only a few wrestlers were told, "[...] Nov 27 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that an Impact Wrestling star at the most recent set of television tapings tested positive for COVID-19. Meltzer said only a few wrestlers were told, "[...]

Kenny Omega Launches His Own Supplement Line

Kenny Omega has just launched his very own supplement line, announcing the launch on Twitter he revealed his brand's name is called RECON1. He tweeted: 2Well, today’s the day and I’ve o[...] Nov 26 - Kenny Omega has just launched his very own supplement line, announcing the launch on Twitter he revealed his brand's name is called RECON1. He tweeted: 2Well, today’s the day and I’ve o[...]

"Once I Saw Her Get In The Ring, I Was Like, Wow Dude, You’re Incredible" - Bayley On Peyton Royce

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley was recently interviewed on the Table Talk podcast. During the interview, she discussed Peyton Royce of The IIconics who she put over: Here is what [...] Nov 26 - Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley was recently interviewed on the Table Talk podcast. During the interview, she discussed Peyton Royce of The IIconics who she put over: Here is what [...]

Chyna's Mom Angered By Interview Her Daughter's Ex-Manager Gave

As is well known by now there is no love loss between Chyna's mother Jan LaQu her daughter's former manager Anthony Anzaldo. Jan has recently taken to Facebook after listening to a interview with Anza[...] Nov 26 - As is well known by now there is no love loss between Chyna's mother Jan LaQu her daughter's former manager Anthony Anzaldo. Jan has recently taken to Facebook after listening to a interview with Anza[...]

Vice's Dark Side Of The Ring Nixes Plans For Chyna Episode

Dark Side of The Ring which is currently in production for season three has reportedly canceled plans to do an episode on the late WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna. Chyna’s former manager Anthony Anzald[...] Nov 26 - Dark Side of The Ring which is currently in production for season three has reportedly canceled plans to do an episode on the late WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna. Chyna’s former manager Anthony Anzald[...]

‘I Am About To Kill This Pyro Guy’ - The Undertaker On Getting Burned On WWE TV

Back in 2010, at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, The Undertaker was burned during his entrance when the pyrotechnician set off the wrong pyro. The incident left Taker with a blistering burn on h[...] Nov 26 - Back in 2010, at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, The Undertaker was burned during his entrance when the pyrotechnician set off the wrong pyro. The incident left Taker with a blistering burn on h[...]

“I Always Hated That Character" - Former WWE Raw GM On Abyss

Former WCW President and WWE Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff revealed on a bonus episode of his 83 Weeks podcast gimmick that he never liked the Abyss gimmick in TNA, he felt it was just a "ripoff M[...] Nov 26 - Former WCW President and WWE Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff revealed on a bonus episode of his 83 Weeks podcast gimmick that he never liked the Abyss gimmick in TNA, he felt it was just a "ripoff M[...]

Ryback Discusses Zelina Vega's Recent WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Ryback talked about Zelina Vega's recent release from WWE during an interview on the Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report podcast. Here is what he had to say: “If she never s[...] Nov 26 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback talked about Zelina Vega's recent release from WWE during an interview on the Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report podcast. Here is what he had to say: “If she never s[...]

First-Ever WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion Crowned

WWE NXT UK Superstar A-Kid was declared the first-ever NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion during today’s WWE NXT UK broadcast. He defeated Trent Seven in the finals of the tournament A-Kid defeated [...] Nov 26 - WWE NXT UK Superstar A-Kid was declared the first-ever NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion during today’s WWE NXT UK broadcast. He defeated Trent Seven in the finals of the tournament A-Kid defeated [...]

Keith Lee To Receive His Own WWE 24 Documentary Special

WWE Superstar Keith Lee revealed on Twitter today that WWE 24 documentary special is currently being produced for him. He tweeted: "Amidst all the currents of this world… I am thankful. The [...] Nov 26 - WWE Superstar Keith Lee revealed on Twitter today that WWE 24 documentary special is currently being produced for him. He tweeted: "Amidst all the currents of this world… I am thankful. The [...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Claim That Kurt Angle Is "taking plenty of roids"

WWE Hall Of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham is raising eyebrows once again on his Facebook page. Graham made a post in which he complimented Kurt Angle on his recent body transformation and claimed An[...] Nov 26 - WWE Hall Of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham is raising eyebrows once again on his Facebook page. Graham made a post in which he complimented Kurt Angle on his recent body transformation and claimed An[...]

WWE Attitude Era Star Gillberg Has Suffered A Heart Attack

Duane Gill, better known as Gillberg during The WWE Attitude Era is reported to have suffered a heart attack. Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth revealed the news in a Twitter video: "I just got o[...] Nov 26 - Duane Gill, better known as Gillberg during The WWE Attitude Era is reported to have suffered a heart attack. Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth revealed the news in a Twitter video: "I just got o[...]

Pro Wrestling Tees Owner Reveals Best Selling T-Shirts Of 2020

Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barkan who revealed the store's top-selling shirts of 2020: "So the number one seller of the year is Orange Cassidy. It’s th[...] Nov 26 - Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barkan who revealed the store's top-selling shirts of 2020: "So the number one seller of the year is Orange Cassidy. It’s th[...]

The Rock In A Fanny Pack Balloon Appears During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade got a surprise appearance from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. During the broadcast, a balloon of Johnson was shown looking like the classic photo of Johnson wearing[...] Nov 26 - The 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade got a surprise appearance from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. During the broadcast, a balloon of Johnson was shown looking like the classic photo of Johnson wearing[...]

VIDEO: Undertaker & “Stone Cold” Taste The New Undertaker Wine

The Undertaker and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin sample the Undertaker 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon recently introduced by WWE Wines. Watch The Deadman and The Texas Rattlesnake’s full conver[...] Nov 26 - The Undertaker and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin sample the Undertaker 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon recently introduced by WWE Wines. Watch The Deadman and The Texas Rattlesnake’s full conver[...]