Jim Ross Reveals Why WWE Didn't Sign Roman Reigns In 2006

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed why WWE didn't sign current Universal Champion Roman Reigns back in 2006 on a recent edition of his Grilling JR podcast.

"He changed his body immensely, he was a 300-pound nose tackle for Georgia Tech there in the ACC, and before [John] Laurinaitis took over talent reactions, he was certainly on my radar. And we were all aware [of him], Michael Hayes, different guys, because Hayes was close with the Samoans.

He has Football to get out of his system, and I encouraged that, quite frankly. You don’t want somebody to come in and not be sure that they’re at the right place for them. So if he got a chance at Football, and he didn’t make it for whatever reason, then he gets it out of his system, and then here we go."