Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Wyatt is believed to have been moved to the red brand to keep him away from Reigns, Meltzer noted, "there are forces who are working at protecting Reigns from bad booking and the idea that a feud with Wyatt will do him no favors."

For those wondering why the recently tested feud between Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was dropped. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that it was nixed when Wyatt was moved over to WWE Raw.

» More News From This Feed

Seth Rollins Provides An Update On Becky Lynch’s Pregnancy

In an interview with WWE Network, Seth Rollins provided an update on his fiancee Becky Lynch’s pregnancy. "She’s doing really well. Our[...] Nov 27 - In an interview with WWE Network, Seth Rollins provided an update on his fiancee Becky Lynch’s pregnancy. "She’s doing really well. Our[...]

Jim Ross Reveals Why WWE Didn't Sign Roman Reigns In 2006

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed why WWE didn't sign current Universal Champion Roman Reigns back in 2006 on a recent edition of his Grilling JR po[...] Nov 27 - WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed why WWE didn't sign current Universal Champion Roman Reigns back in 2006 on a recent edition of his Grilling JR po[...]

Why WWE Nixed Roman Reigns vs. Bray Wyatt Feud

For those wondering why the recently tested feud between Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was dropped. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is re[...] Nov 27 - For those wondering why the recently tested feud between Roman Reigns and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was dropped. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is re[...]

Impact Wrestling Star Tests Positive For COVID-19

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that an Impact Wrestling star at the most recent set of television tapings tested positive for COVID-1[...] Nov 27 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that an Impact Wrestling star at the most recent set of television tapings tested positive for COVID-1[...]

Kenny Omega Launches His Own Supplement Line

Kenny Omega has just launched his very own supplement line, announcing the launch on Twitter he revealed his brand's name is called RECON1. He tweeted[...] Nov 26 - Kenny Omega has just launched his very own supplement line, announcing the launch on Twitter he revealed his brand's name is called RECON1. He tweeted[...]

"Once I Saw Her Get In The Ring, I Was Like, Wow Dude, You’re Incredible" - Bayley On Peyton Royce

Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley was recently interviewed on the Table Talk podcast. During the interview, she discussed Peyton Royc[...] Nov 26 - Former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley was recently interviewed on the Table Talk podcast. During the interview, she discussed Peyton Royc[...]

Chyna's Mom Angered By Interview Her Daughter's Ex-Manager Gave

As is well known by now there is no love loss between Chyna's mother Jan LaQu her daughter's former manager Anthony Anzaldo. Jan has recently taken to[...] Nov 26 - As is well known by now there is no love loss between Chyna's mother Jan LaQu her daughter's former manager Anthony Anzaldo. Jan has recently taken to[...]

Vice's Dark Side Of The Ring Nixes Plans For Chyna Episode

Dark Side of The Ring which is currently in production for season three has reportedly canceled plans to do an episode on the late WWE Hall Of Famer C[...] Nov 26 - Dark Side of The Ring which is currently in production for season three has reportedly canceled plans to do an episode on the late WWE Hall Of Famer C[...]

‘I Am About To Kill This Pyro Guy’ - The Undertaker On Getting Burned On WWE TV

Back in 2010, at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, The Undertaker was burned during his entrance when the pyrotechnician set off the wrong pyro. T[...] Nov 26 - Back in 2010, at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, The Undertaker was burned during his entrance when the pyrotechnician set off the wrong pyro. T[...]

“I Always Hated That Character" - Former WWE Raw GM On Abyss

Former WCW President and WWE Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff revealed on a bonus episode of his 83 Weeks podcast gimmick that he never liked the Aby[...] Nov 26 - Former WCW President and WWE Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff revealed on a bonus episode of his 83 Weeks podcast gimmick that he never liked the Aby[...]

Ryback Discusses Zelina Vega's Recent WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Ryback talked about Zelina Vega's recent release from WWE during an interview on the Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report podcast. He[...] Nov 26 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback talked about Zelina Vega's recent release from WWE during an interview on the Shooting Blanks Wrestling Report podcast. He[...]

First-Ever WWE NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion Crowned

WWE NXT UK Superstar A-Kid was declared the first-ever NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion during today’s WWE NXT UK broadcast. He defeated Trent Seve[...] Nov 26 - WWE NXT UK Superstar A-Kid was declared the first-ever NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion during today’s WWE NXT UK broadcast. He defeated Trent Seve[...]

Keith Lee To Receive His Own WWE 24 Documentary Special

WWE Superstar Keith Lee revealed on Twitter today that WWE 24 documentary special is currently being produced for him. He tweeted: "Amidst all the [...] Nov 26 - WWE Superstar Keith Lee revealed on Twitter today that WWE 24 documentary special is currently being produced for him. He tweeted: "Amidst all the [...]

WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Claim That Kurt Angle Is "taking plenty of roids"

WWE Hall Of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham is raising eyebrows once again on his Facebook page. Graham made a post in which he complimented Kurt Angl[...] Nov 26 - WWE Hall Of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham is raising eyebrows once again on his Facebook page. Graham made a post in which he complimented Kurt Angl[...]

WWE Attitude Era Star Gillberg Has Suffered A Heart Attack

Duane Gill, better known as Gillberg during The WWE Attitude Era is reported to have suffered a heart attack. Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth re[...] Nov 26 - Duane Gill, better known as Gillberg during The WWE Attitude Era is reported to have suffered a heart attack. Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth re[...]

Pro Wrestling Tees Owner Reveals Best Selling T-Shirts Of 2020

Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barkan who revealed the store's top-selling shirts of 2020: "So the number one s[...] Nov 26 - Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barkan who revealed the store's top-selling shirts of 2020: "So the number one s[...]

The Rock In A Fanny Pack Balloon Appears During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade got a surprise appearance from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. During the broadcast, a balloon of Johnson was shown[...] Nov 26 - The 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade got a surprise appearance from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. During the broadcast, a balloon of Johnson was shown[...]

VIDEO: Undertaker & “Stone Cold” Taste The New Undertaker Wine

The Undertaker and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin sample the Undertaker 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon recently introduced by WWE Wines. Watch The Dea[...] Nov 26 - The Undertaker and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin sample the Undertaker 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon recently introduced by WWE Wines. Watch The Dea[...]

This Week's WWE Main Event Features A Number Of Upper Mid-Card Superstars

Interestingly, this week's WWE Main Event which was taped prior to Monday's Raw featured some upper mid-card Superstars, normally the show is dedicate[...] Nov 26 - Interestingly, this week's WWE Main Event which was taped prior to Monday's Raw featured some upper mid-card Superstars, normally the show is dedicate[...]

Happy Thanksgiving From WrestlingNewsSource.com

WrestlingNewsSource.com would like to wish all our readers a very happy Thanksgiving! 2020 has been a very challenging year for all and we hope that [...] Nov 26 - WrestlingNewsSource.com would like to wish all our readers a very happy Thanksgiving! 2020 has been a very challenging year for all and we hope that [...]

Drew McIntyre Is Planning To “Harass” Vince McMahon

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre discussed in an interview with The Scotsman, the return of a major WWE pay-per-view in the United Kingdom. The company has[...] Nov 26 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre discussed in an interview with The Scotsman, the return of a major WWE pay-per-view in the United Kingdom. The company has[...]

New Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite “Winter Is Coming” Special

On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the company confirmed a number of matches for next week’s episode which is being promoted with the tagline "Wi[...] Nov 25 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the company confirmed a number of matches for next week’s episode which is being promoted with the tagline "Wi[...]

Two New Matches Made Official For WWE NXT Takeover: War Games 2020

On Tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, a Triple Threat for the WWE NXT North American Title and a Strap Match were announced for the upcoming NXT Takeov[...] Nov 25 - On Tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, a Triple Threat for the WWE NXT North American Title and a Strap Match were announced for the upcoming NXT Takeov[...]

Mike Bennett Comments On His ROH Return

Mike Bennet posted the following on Facebook and Twitter concerning his return to Ring Of Honor. "For the past 3 years I’ve been playing in m[...] Nov 25 - Mike Bennet posted the following on Facebook and Twitter concerning his return to Ring Of Honor. "For the past 3 years I’ve been playing in m[...]