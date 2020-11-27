Impact Wrestling Star Tests Positive For COVID-19
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 27, 2020
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer is reporting that an Impact Wrestling star at the most recent set of television tapings tested positive for COVID-19.
Meltzer said only a few wrestlers were told, "one wrestler noted to us that most of the wrestlers were not told and were very hot having to hear the news through gossip."
Impact has only been doing temperature checks up until now, according to Meltzer
