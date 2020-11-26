WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Chyna's Mom Angered By Interview Her Daughter's Ex-Manager Gave
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 26, 2020
As is well known by now there is no love loss between Chyna's mother Jan LaQu her daughter's former manager Anthony Anzaldo. Jan has recently taken to Facebook after listening to a interview with Anzaldo gave to WrestlingInc. to tell her followers that Anzaldo is making up
"Hi Everyone. WELL - I just tortured myself by listening to Part 3 of the Wrestling Inc Documenting Chyna series with the final epistle by Anthony. OMG I don't understand how the world could have possibly survived before his royal assness came along. Anyway Anthony invited questions at the end, so I'm going to be contacting Nick Hausman on the many questions and comments that I have such as demanding that Anthony produce proof that I gave him power of attorney (that's actually laughable), proof of other lies that he told like my husband abused her both emotionally and physically. Which is so far off the tracks that it could be a slander civil suite against Anthony. I don't know how many of you are interested in the details of my comments on what he said in his interviews, if you want to call them that, so I won't bore you with all of them. If you are interested, just message me and ask me any questions that you want to ask me. If I know the real answer, I'll tell you. If I don't know the answer, I'll tell you that, too. And tomorrow you may want to tune in as Anthony is done (thank GOD) and there will be interviews with Rob Potyo (who I am NOT doing a doc with by the way as Anthony said) and Dr. Drew Pinsky who apparently was trying to treat Joanie in her last year(s). It should be interesting. Hope you are all having a great turkey day. We're ready to feast now. Love to all. Jan"