Vice's Dark Side Of The Ring Nixes Plans For Chyna Episode

Dark Side of The Ring which is currently in production for season three has reportedly canceled plans to do an episode on the late WWE Hall Of Famer Chyna.

Chyna’s former manager Anthony Anzaldo revealed the news in an interview with Wrestling Inc.

Anzaldo said that he did not sign a release that granted Dark Side Of The Ring permission to use footage of him. He also said they offered him £1,500 for a sit-down interview.

"It’s a Dark Side of The Ring two hour version. They want me so bad because they know the story isn’t told without me. I am not giving them the rights while they claim they still have the rights because I signed a release when I did my sit down."

Dark Side of The Ring producer Evan Husney issued the following statement: