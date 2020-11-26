“I Always Hated That Character" - Former WWE Raw GM On Abyss

Former WCW President and WWE Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff revealed on a bonus episode of his 83 Weeks podcast gimmick that he never liked the Abyss gimmick in TNA, he felt it was just a "ripoff Mick Foley character"

Below is what Bischoff said:

"Abyss is a wonderful human being. He is an amazingly talented guy but he was stuck on this Mick Foley ripoff character. I always hated that character, I couldn’t stand it when I was in TNA. I couldn’t wait to get Abyss out of the Abyss character and get him into the Chris Park character which he did a phenomenal job at."

Did you like the Abyss character in TNA?