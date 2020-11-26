WWE Attitude Era Star Gillberg Has Suffered A Heart Attack

Duane Gill, better known as Gillberg during The WWE Attitude Era is reported to have suffered a heart attack.

Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth revealed the news in a Twitter video:

"I just got off the phone with Duane Gill’s wife. She wants me to let everybody know what’s going on with Duane. He had a heart attack yesterday but he is doing okay, he’s doing good. He just got out of ICU and doing very well. I just want to say first and foremost he is doing fine and he should be okay going forward. Hopefully, he will be home this weekend and start transitioning into getting back to normal but his wife wanted me to come on here and tell everyone what is going on. Please send your prayers to Gillberg and his family at this time and hopefully he will be home soon and back to his normal fun and goofy self."

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our best wishes to Duane Gill for a speedy recovery.