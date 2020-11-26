WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Pro Wrestling Tees Owner Reveals Best Selling T-Shirts Of 2020
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 26, 2020
Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barkan who revealed the store's top-selling shirts of 2020:
"So the number one seller of the year is Orange Cassidy. It’s the orange shirt that just has his thumb on it and it says ‘Freshley Squeezed’. That’s the number one seller for the year. He’s also got the number two seller which is just his photo (on a white shirt). So those are the two. He’s a good seller. The number three seller is an Owen Hart shirt. We signed a deal with Dark Side of the Ring and Owen’s wife Martha and came out with a shirt. It’s his first shirt in twenty-something years, so that’s number three. Then there’s two Chris Jericho Inner Circle shirts. There’s the Stadium Stampede Losers shirt, where it says ‘Champions’ but they’re really the losers. And then there’s a Guns N’ Roses parody shirt. So Chris Jericho is the top selling wrestler of the year, by far, like no one is going to ever beat him but Orange Cassidy holds the top selling shirt of the year."
Nov 26 - Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barkan who revealed the store's top-selling shirts of 2020: "So the number one seller of the year is Orange Cassidy. It’s th[...]
Nov 26 - The 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade got a surprise appearance from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. During the broadcast, a balloon of Johnson was shown looking like the classic photo of Johnson wearing[...]
Nov 26 - Interestingly, this week's WWE Main Event which was taped prior to Monday's Raw featured some upper mid-card Superstars, normally the show is dedicated to lower mid-carders and jobbers. There were tw[...]
Nov 26
Happy Thanksgiving From WrestlingNewsSource.com WrestlingNewsSource.com would like to wish all our readers a very happy Thanksgiving! 2020 has been a very challenging year for all and we hope that today you can switch off and enjoy the day with fa[...]
Nov 26 - WrestlingNewsSource.com would like to wish all our readers a very happy Thanksgiving! 2020 has been a very challenging year for all and we hope that today you can switch off and enjoy the day with fa[...]
Nov 26 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre discussed in an interview with The Scotsman, the return of a major WWE pay-per-view in the United Kingdom. The company hasn’t held a major pay-per-view event in the U[...]
Nov 25 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the company confirmed a number of matches for next week’s episode which is being promoted with the tagline "Winter Is Coming." Here is the updated card: - Dyn[...]
Nov 25 - On Tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, a Triple Threat for the WWE NXT North American Title and a Strap Match were announced for the upcoming NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020 pay-per-view on on December 6 fr[...]
Nov 25
Mike Bennett Comments On His ROH Return Mike Bennet posted the following on Facebook and Twitter concerning his return to Ring Of Honor. "For the past 3 years I’ve been playing in my head my return to ROH. I left the company 5 year[...]
Nov 25 - Mike Bennet posted the following on Facebook and Twitter concerning his return to Ring Of Honor. "For the past 3 years I’ve been playing in my head my return to ROH. I left the company 5 year[...]
Nov 25 - During a recent video conference with Forbes.com, Stephanie McMahon discussed WWE's television viewership which has taken a big hit since the COVID-19 pandemic started at the start of 2020. [...]
Nov 25 - Impact Wrestling released the following statement on their official website regarding the passing of Bob Ryder. Ed Nordholm & Scott D’Amore on the Passing of Bob Ryder Everyone at IMP[...]
Nov 25
A Big Heel Turn On Tonight's WWE NXT There was a surprise heel turn tonight on WWE NXT airing on USA Network. Toni Storm turned heel on Ember Moon with a ringside attack after Moon lost to Candice LeRae. Moon was then attacked by LeRae,[...]
Nov 25 - There was a surprise heel turn tonight on WWE NXT airing on USA Network. Toni Storm turned heel on Ember Moon with a ringside attack after Moon lost to Candice LeRae. Moon was then attacked by LeRae,[...]
Nov 25
Taz's Son Appears On AEW Dynamite During tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast, Taz demanded that someone from AEW management put some respect on the FTW Championship. Cody came to the ring and told Taz he would "run it up the flagpole." [...]
Nov 25 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast, Taz demanded that someone from AEW management put some respect on the FTW Championship. Cody came to the ring and told Taz he would "run it up the flagpole." [...]
Nov 25 - WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather has been engaging with fans on Instagram who were upset with The Undertaker's Final Farewell at WWE Survivor Series. Fan: “The whole ‘Farewell’[...]
Nov 25
Fit Finlay Returns As A WWE Producer As previously reported, Hurricane Helms is backing working as a WWE Producer after being let go back in April due to pandemic budget cuts. PWInsider is reporting that Dave "Fit" Finlay is backstage a[...]
Nov 25 - As previously reported, Hurricane Helms is backing working as a WWE Producer after being let go back in April due to pandemic budget cuts. PWInsider is reporting that Dave "Fit" Finlay is backstage a[...]
Nov 25 - We are sad to report that TNA co-founder Bob Ryder has passed away. The news was first reported by Dave Meltzer on Twitter. He tweeted, "Bob Ryder was found dead at his home in Nashville by police to[...]
Nov 25 - WNS Forum is a community dedicated to all pro-wrestling enthusiasts! Come join and create your own discussion about WWE, AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact, and independent wrestling. CLICK HERE to join. Che[...]
Nov 25
WWE Producer Returns To The Company Shane Helms is back with WWE as a producer. Helms was reportedly backstage as a producer at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event and also Monday's Raw, according to PWInsider. Helms was[...]
Nov 25 - Shane Helms is back with WWE as a producer. Helms was reportedly backstage as a producer at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event and also Monday's Raw, according to PWInsider. Helms was[...]
Nov 25
Kenny Omega Is Not A Fan Of AEW's Ring During an interview on Wrestling Observer last week, Kenny Omega revealed he is not a fan of AEW's ring. He said AEW rings have too much give and are not firm like those he is used to in NJPW. He sai[...]
Nov 25 - During an interview on Wrestling Observer last week, Kenny Omega revealed he is not a fan of AEW's ring. He said AEW rings have too much give and are not firm like those he is used to in NJPW. He sai[...]
Nov 25 - The Phenomenal One returned to Impact Wrestling last night, but not the AJ Styles we know and love. Karl Anderson followed through on the promise of a phenomenal surprise, introducing former WWE Supe[...]
Nov 25 - The Undertaker getting his first ever tattoo while Paul Bearer is sitting next to him from r/SquaredCircle Comment from discussion The Undertaker getting his first ever tattoo while Paul Bearer is [...]