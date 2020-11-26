Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The Undertaker and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin sample the Undertaker 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon recently introduced by WWE Wines. Watch The Deadman and The Texas Rattlesnake’s full conversation on The Broken Skull Sessions: One More Round on WWE Network.

» More News From This Feed

Pro Wrestling Tees Owner Reveals Best Selling T-Shirts Of 2020

Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barkan who revealed the store's top-selling shirts of 2020: "So the number one s[...] Nov 26 - Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed Pro Wrestling Tees owner Ryan Barkan who revealed the store's top-selling shirts of 2020: "So the number one s[...]

The Rock In A Fanny Pack Balloon Appears During Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade got a surprise appearance from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. During the broadcast, a balloon of Johnson was shown[...] Nov 26 - The 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade got a surprise appearance from Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. During the broadcast, a balloon of Johnson was shown[...]

VIDEO: Undertaker & “Stone Cold” Taste The New Undertaker Wine

The Undertaker and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin sample the Undertaker 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon recently introduced by WWE Wines. Watch The Dea[...] Nov 26 - The Undertaker and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin sample the Undertaker 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon recently introduced by WWE Wines. Watch The Dea[...]

This Week's WWE Main Event Features A Number Of Upper Mid-Card Superstars

Interestingly, this week's WWE Main Event which was taped prior to Monday's Raw featured some upper mid-card Superstars, normally the show is dedicate[...] Nov 26 - Interestingly, this week's WWE Main Event which was taped prior to Monday's Raw featured some upper mid-card Superstars, normally the show is dedicate[...]

Happy Thanksgiving From WrestlingNewsSource.com

WrestlingNewsSource.com would like to wish all our readers a very happy Thanksgiving! 2020 has been a very challenging year for all and we hope that [...] Nov 26 - WrestlingNewsSource.com would like to wish all our readers a very happy Thanksgiving! 2020 has been a very challenging year for all and we hope that [...]

Drew McIntyre Is Planning To “Harass” Vince McMahon

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre discussed in an interview with The Scotsman, the return of a major WWE pay-per-view in the United Kingdom. The company has[...] Nov 26 - WWE Champion Drew McIntyre discussed in an interview with The Scotsman, the return of a major WWE pay-per-view in the United Kingdom. The company has[...]

New Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite “Winter Is Coming” Special

On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the company confirmed a number of matches for next week’s episode which is being promoted with the tagline "Wi[...] Nov 25 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the company confirmed a number of matches for next week’s episode which is being promoted with the tagline "Wi[...]

Two New Matches Made Official For WWE NXT Takeover: War Games 2020

On Tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, a Triple Threat for the WWE NXT North American Title and a Strap Match were announced for the upcoming NXT Takeov[...] Nov 25 - On Tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, a Triple Threat for the WWE NXT North American Title and a Strap Match were announced for the upcoming NXT Takeov[...]

Mike Bennett Comments On His ROH Return

Mike Bennet posted the following on Facebook and Twitter concerning his return to Ring Of Honor. "For the past 3 years I’ve been playing in m[...] Nov 25 - Mike Bennet posted the following on Facebook and Twitter concerning his return to Ring Of Honor. "For the past 3 years I’ve been playing in m[...]

Stephanie McMahon Discusses WWE Viewership Struggling In 2020

During a recent video conference with Forbes.com, Stephanie McMahon discussed WWE's television viewership which has taken a big hit since th[...] Nov 25 - During a recent video conference with Forbes.com, Stephanie McMahon discussed WWE's television viewership which has taken a big hit since th[...]

Impact Wrestling Release Statement On Passing Of Bob Ryder

Impact Wrestling released the following statement on their official website regarding the passing of Bob Ryder. Ed Nordholm & Scott D’Amore[...] Nov 25 - Impact Wrestling released the following statement on their official website regarding the passing of Bob Ryder. Ed Nordholm & Scott D’Amore[...]

A Big Heel Turn On Tonight's WWE NXT

There was a surprise heel turn tonight on WWE NXT airing on USA Network. Toni Storm turned heel on Ember Moon with a ringside attack after Moon lost [...] Nov 25 - There was a surprise heel turn tonight on WWE NXT airing on USA Network. Toni Storm turned heel on Ember Moon with a ringside attack after Moon lost [...]

Taz's Son Appears On AEW Dynamite

During tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast, Taz demanded that someone from AEW management put some respect on the FTW Championship. Cody came to the ring[...] Nov 25 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast, Taz demanded that someone from AEW management put some respect on the FTW Championship. Cody came to the ring[...]

Triple H Reveals NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020 Theme

Triple H has announced the theme song for NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020. He tweeted show’s theme song will be “Hydrochloride” b[...] Nov 25 - Triple H has announced the theme song for NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020. He tweeted show’s theme song will be “Hydrochloride” b[...]

The Godfather Says Undertaker's Final Farewell "Could’ve Been Written Better"

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather has been engaging with fans on Instagram who were upset with The Undertaker's Final Farewell at WWE Survivor Series.&n[...] Nov 25 - WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather has been engaging with fans on Instagram who were upset with The Undertaker's Final Farewell at WWE Survivor Series.&n[...]

Fit Finlay Returns As A WWE Producer

As previously reported, Hurricane Helms is backing working as a WWE Producer after being let go back in April due to pandemic budget cuts. PWInsider [...] Nov 25 - As previously reported, Hurricane Helms is backing working as a WWE Producer after being let go back in April due to pandemic budget cuts. PWInsider [...]

Impact Wrestling Executive Bob Ryder Has Passed Away

We are sad to report that TNA co-founder Bob Ryder has passed away. The news was first reported by Dave Meltzer on Twitter. He tweeted, "Bob Ryder wa[...] Nov 25 - We are sad to report that TNA co-founder Bob Ryder has passed away. The news was first reported by Dave Meltzer on Twitter. He tweeted, "Bob Ryder wa[...]

Come Join WNS Forum, A Place For All Pro-Wrestling Enthusiasts

WNS Forum is a community dedicated to all pro-wrestling enthusiasts! Come join and create your own discussion about WWE, AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact, a[...] Nov 25 - WNS Forum is a community dedicated to all pro-wrestling enthusiasts! Come join and create your own discussion about WWE, AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact, a[...]

WWE Producer Returns To The Company

Shane Helms is back with WWE as a producer. Helms was reportedly backstage as a producer at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event and als[...] Nov 25 - Shane Helms is back with WWE as a producer. Helms was reportedly backstage as a producer at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event and als[...]

Kenny Omega Is Not A Fan Of AEW's Ring

During an interview on Wrestling Observer last week, Kenny Omega revealed he is not a fan of AEW's ring. He said AEW rings have too much give and are[...] Nov 25 - During an interview on Wrestling Observer last week, Kenny Omega revealed he is not a fan of AEW's ring. He said AEW rings have too much give and are[...]

VIDEO: All Teddy Long's Classic 1 On 1 With Da Undertaker! Lines

Teddy Long telling people they gotta go one-on-one with The Undertaker never gets old 😂(via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/oRd32gFayL — B/R Wrestlin[...] Nov 25 - Teddy Long telling people they gotta go one-on-one with The Undertaker never gets old 😂(via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/oRd32gFayL — B/R Wrestlin[...]

Matt Hardy Claims He Saved Professional Wrestling In 2020

I hate to put myself over, but if I hadn’t created the CineMATTic Match years ago, pro wrestling probably wouldn’t have survived 2020. M[...] Nov 25 - I hate to put myself over, but if I hadn’t created the CineMATTic Match years ago, pro wrestling probably wouldn’t have survived 2020. M[...]

The Phenomenal One Returns To Impact Wrestling...Sort of.

The Phenomenal One returned to Impact Wrestling last night, but not the AJ Styles we know and love. Karl Anderson followed through on the promise of [...] Nov 25 - The Phenomenal One returned to Impact Wrestling last night, but not the AJ Styles we know and love. Karl Anderson followed through on the promise of [...]

PHOTO: The Undertaker Getting His First Ever Tattoo With Paul Bearer Sitting Next To Him

The Undertaker getting his first ever tattoo while Paul Bearer is sitting next to him from r/SquaredCircle Comment from discussion The Undertaker g[...] Nov 25 - The Undertaker getting his first ever tattoo while Paul Bearer is sitting next to him from r/SquaredCircle Comment from discussion The Undertaker g[...]