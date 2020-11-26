This Week's WWE Main Event Features A Number Of Upper Mid-Card Superstars

Interestingly, this week's WWE Main Event which was taped prior to Monday's Raw featured some upper mid-card Superstars, normally the show is dedicated to lower mid-carders and jobbers.

There were two segments featured on the show.

The first one was Miz TV with RETRIBUTION. RETRIBUTION showed up on Miz TV and was interrupted by The Gobbledy Gooker (Drew Gulak). Mustafa Ali attacked Gooker.

A match between Jeff Hardy and Ricochet then took place, which was interrupted by Elias, who started performing on the stage with his guitar.

WWE Main Event will be available to watch tomorrow on Hulu.

