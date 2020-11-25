New Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite “Winter Is Coming” Special

On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the company confirmed a number of matches for next week’s episode which is being promoted with the tagline "Winter Is Coming."

Here is the updated card:

- Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal

- Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian

- Cody Rhodes/Darby Allin vs. Powerhouse Hobbs/Ricky Starks

- Lely Hirsch vs. Britt Baker

- Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship