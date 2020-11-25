Two New Matches Made Official For WWE NXT Takeover: War Games 2020

On Tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, a Triple Threat for the WWE NXT North American Title and a Strap Match were announced for the upcoming NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020 pay-per-view on on December 6 from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

The Triple Threat featuring NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff defending his title against Johnny Gargano and Damian Priest.

In addition, Cameron Grimes defeated Jake Atlas in a singles match. Following the match, Grimes was confronted by by Dexter Lumis who had a bag of leather straps with him. Lumis teased the match but Grimes said it will never happen.

William Regal told Grimes backstage made the Strap Match for Takeover.

Below is the updated card:

Men's WarGames Match

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly, Roderick Strong, Bobby Fish) vs. The Kings of NXT (Pat McAfee, Pete Dunne, NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch)

Women's WarGames Match

Team Blackheart (Shotzi Blackheart, 3 Superstars TBA) vs. Team LeRae (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez)

Triple Threat for the NXT North American Title

Johnny Gargano vs. Damian Priest vs. Leon Ruff (c)

Strap Match

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grime