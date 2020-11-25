Taz's Son Appears On AEW Dynamite

During tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast, Taz demanded that someone from AEW management put some respect on the FTW Championship. Cody came to the ring and told Taz he would "run it up the flagpole."

Both men got into a verbal which ended with Cody telling Taz that his son Hook trains with him not his own father. This angered Taz who choked Cody but was chased out of the ring by some of The Nightmare Family..

Taz headed to the back and his son followed him with the FTW Championship title belt.