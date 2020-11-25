Fit Finlay Returns As A WWE Producer

There will likely be more names returning soon.

PWInsider is reporting that Dave "Fit" Finlay is backstage at tonight’s WWE NXT taping and he is back at work as a Producer for the company.

As previously reported, Hurricane Helms is backing working as a WWE Producer after being let go back in April due to pandemic budget cuts.

New Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite “Winter Is Coming” Special

On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the company confirmed a number of matches for next week’s episode which is being promoted with the tagline "Winter Is Coming." Here is the updated card: - Dyn[...] Nov 25 - On tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, the company confirmed a number of matches for next week’s episode which is being promoted with the tagline "Winter Is Coming." Here is the updated card: - Dyn[...]

Two New Matches Made Official For WWE NXT Takeover: War Games 2020

On Tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, a Triple Threat for the WWE NXT North American Title and a Strap Match were announced for the upcoming NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020 pay-per-view on on December 6 fr[...] Nov 25 - On Tonight's WWE NXT on USA Network, a Triple Threat for the WWE NXT North American Title and a Strap Match were announced for the upcoming NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020 pay-per-view on on December 6 fr[...]

Mike Bennett Comments On His ROH Return

Mike Bennet posted the following on Facebook and Twitter concerning his return to Ring Of Honor. "For the past 3 years I’ve been playing in my head my return to ROH. I left the company 5 year[...] Nov 25 - Mike Bennet posted the following on Facebook and Twitter concerning his return to Ring Of Honor. "For the past 3 years I’ve been playing in my head my return to ROH. I left the company 5 year[...]

Stephanie McMahon Discusses WWE Viewership Struggling In 2020

During a recent video conference with Forbes.com, Stephanie McMahon discussed WWE's television viewership which has taken a big hit since the COVID-19 pandemic started at the start of 2020. [...] Nov 25 - During a recent video conference with Forbes.com, Stephanie McMahon discussed WWE's television viewership which has taken a big hit since the COVID-19 pandemic started at the start of 2020. [...]

Impact Wrestling Release Statement On Passing Of Bob Ryder

Impact Wrestling released the following statement on their official website regarding the passing of Bob Ryder. Ed Nordholm & Scott D’Amore on the Passing of Bob Ryder Everyone at IMP[...] Nov 25 - Impact Wrestling released the following statement on their official website regarding the passing of Bob Ryder. Ed Nordholm & Scott D’Amore on the Passing of Bob Ryder Everyone at IMP[...]

A Big Heel Turn On Tonight's WWE NXT

There was a surprise heel turn tonight on WWE NXT airing on USA Network. Toni Storm turned heel on Ember Moon with a ringside attack after Moon lost to Candice LeRae. Moon was then attacked by LeRae,[...] Nov 25 - There was a surprise heel turn tonight on WWE NXT airing on USA Network. Toni Storm turned heel on Ember Moon with a ringside attack after Moon lost to Candice LeRae. Moon was then attacked by LeRae,[...]

Taz's Son Appears On AEW Dynamite

During tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast, Taz demanded that someone from AEW management put some respect on the FTW Championship. Cody came to the ring and told Taz he would "run it up the flagpole." [...] Nov 25 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite broadcast, Taz demanded that someone from AEW management put some respect on the FTW Championship. Cody came to the ring and told Taz he would "run it up the flagpole." [...]

Triple H Reveals NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020 Theme

Triple H has announced the theme song for NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020. He tweeted show’s theme song will be “Hydrochloride” by Ghostmane: The sounds of war…#[...] Nov 25 - Triple H has announced the theme song for NXT Takeover: WarGames 2020. He tweeted show’s theme song will be “Hydrochloride” by Ghostmane: The sounds of war…#[...]

The Godfather Says Undertaker's Final Farewell "Could’ve Been Written Better"

WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather has been engaging with fans on Instagram who were upset with The Undertaker's Final Farewell at WWE Survivor Series. Fan: “The whole ‘Farewell’[...] Nov 25 - WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather has been engaging with fans on Instagram who were upset with The Undertaker's Final Farewell at WWE Survivor Series. Fan: “The whole ‘Farewell’[...]

Impact Wrestling Executive Bob Ryder Has Passed Away

We are sad to report that TNA co-founder Bob Ryder has passed away. The news was first reported by Dave Meltzer on Twitter. He tweeted, "Bob Ryder was found dead at his home in Nashville by police to[...] Nov 25 - We are sad to report that TNA co-founder Bob Ryder has passed away. The news was first reported by Dave Meltzer on Twitter. He tweeted, "Bob Ryder was found dead at his home in Nashville by police to[...]

WWE Producer Returns To The Company

Shane Helms is back with WWE as a producer. Helms was reportedly backstage as a producer at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event and also Monday's Raw, according to PWInsider. Helms was[...] Nov 25 - Shane Helms is back with WWE as a producer. Helms was reportedly backstage as a producer at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event and also Monday's Raw, according to PWInsider. Helms was[...]

Kenny Omega Is Not A Fan Of AEW's Ring

During an interview on Wrestling Observer last week, Kenny Omega revealed he is not a fan of AEW's ring. He said AEW rings have too much give and are not firm like those he is used to in NJPW. He sai[...] Nov 25 - During an interview on Wrestling Observer last week, Kenny Omega revealed he is not a fan of AEW's ring. He said AEW rings have too much give and are not firm like those he is used to in NJPW. He sai[...]

VIDEO: All Teddy Long's Classic 1 On 1 With Da Undertaker! Lines

Teddy Long telling people they gotta go one-on-one with The Undertaker never gets old 😂(via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/oRd32gFayL — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 24, 2020 [...] Nov 25 - Teddy Long telling people they gotta go one-on-one with The Undertaker never gets old 😂(via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/oRd32gFayL — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 24, 2020 [...]

Matt Hardy Claims He Saved Professional Wrestling In 2020

I hate to put myself over, but if I hadn’t created the CineMATTic Match years ago, pro wrestling probably wouldn’t have survived 2020. Major companies only survived through the pandemic [...] Nov 25 - I hate to put myself over, but if I hadn’t created the CineMATTic Match years ago, pro wrestling probably wouldn’t have survived 2020. Major companies only survived through the pandemic [...]

The Phenomenal One Returns To Impact Wrestling...Sort of.

The Phenomenal One returned to Impact Wrestling last night, but not the AJ Styles we know and love. Karl Anderson followed through on the promise of a phenomenal surprise, introducing former WWE Supe[...] Nov 25 - The Phenomenal One returned to Impact Wrestling last night, but not the AJ Styles we know and love. Karl Anderson followed through on the promise of a phenomenal surprise, introducing former WWE Supe[...]

PHOTO: The Undertaker Getting His First Ever Tattoo With Paul Bearer Sitting Next To Him

The Undertaker getting his first ever tattoo while Paul Bearer is sitting next to him from r/SquaredCircle Comment from discussion The Undertaker getting his first ever tattoo while Paul Bearer is [...] Nov 25 - The Undertaker getting his first ever tattoo while Paul Bearer is sitting next to him from r/SquaredCircle Comment from discussion The Undertaker getting his first ever tattoo while Paul Bearer is [...]

The Young Bucks Reveal Why They Worked With Tony Khan/AEW Over WWE

In a recent interview with TalkSport.com, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks discussed why he and his brother Nick decided to work with Tony Khan and AEW over WWE:"Even then, though, I was[...] Nov 25 - In a recent interview with TalkSport.com, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks discussed why he and his brother Nick decided to work with Tony Khan and AEW over WWE:"Even then, though, I was[...]

All NXT TakeOver: WarGames And Other Classic Content Now Free On WWE Network

WWE issued the following: All NXT TakeOver: WarGames events and other classic shows unlocked on WWE Network Free Version Say it with us now, in your best William Regal voice: “WarGam[...] Nov 25 - WWE issued the following: All NXT TakeOver: WarGames events and other classic shows unlocked on WWE Network Free Version Say it with us now, in your best William Regal voice: “WarGam[...]

G4 Signs WWE Superstar Xavier Woods

WWE issued the following: G4 signs Xavier Woods The “A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special” broadcast on YouTube Live delivered big laughs, brought viewers back through many of the n[...] Nov 25 - WWE issued the following: G4 signs Xavier Woods The “A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special” broadcast on YouTube Live delivered big laughs, brought viewers back through many of the n[...]

Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes WWE NXT On USA Network

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT on USA Network. - Kevin Owens on commentary- Ladder Match To Determine Wargames Advantage between The Undisputed Era and Th[...] Nov 25 - The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT on USA Network. - Kevin Owens on commentary- Ladder Match To Determine Wargames Advantage between The Undisputed Era and Th[...]

Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes AEW Dynamite On TNT

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT - AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Anna Jay- Pac & Rey Fenix (w/ Penta El Zero M) [...] Nov 25 - The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT - AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Anna Jay- Pac & Rey Fenix (w/ Penta El Zero M) [...]

WWE Appoints New Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

WWE has appointed Karen Mullance as the new Controller and Chief Accounting Officer for the company. WWE® Names Karen Mullane Controller & Chief Accounting Officer STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUS[...] Nov 25 - WWE has appointed Karen Mullance as the new Controller and Chief Accounting Officer for the company. WWE® Names Karen Mullane Controller & Chief Accounting Officer STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUS[...]