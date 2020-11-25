Impact Wrestling Executive Bob Ryder Has Passed Away

We are sad to report that TNA co-founder Bob Ryder has passed away.

The news was first reported by Dave Meltzer on Twitter. He tweeted, "Bob Ryder was found dead at his home in Nashville by police today. We don’t know more but he had fallen yesterday and was on advanced chemo. Impact officials couldn’t get in touch with him and went to his home and he never answered, police were called and found him dead"

Ryder co-founded TNA wrestling with Jeff and Jerry Jarrett in 2002 and remained with the company as one of its longest employees. Ryder has been recently working as the Director of Travel Operations from home due to ill health battling cancer.

Prior to TNA, Ryder was known as the founder of 1Wrestling.com and he co-hosted WCW Live in the late 90s.

WrestlingNewsSource.com sends out our deepest and heartfelt condolences to Ryder’s family and friends.