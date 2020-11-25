WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Impact Wrestling Executive Bob Ryder Has Passed Away
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 25, 2020
We are sad to report that TNA co-founder Bob Ryder has passed away.
The news was first reported by Dave Meltzer on Twitter. He tweeted, "Bob Ryder was found dead at his home in Nashville by police today. We don’t know more but he had fallen yesterday and was on advanced chemo. Impact officials couldn’t get in touch with him and went to his home and he never answered, police were called and found him dead"
Ryder co-founded TNA wrestling with Jeff and Jerry Jarrett in 2002 and remained with the company as one of its longest employees. Ryder has been recently working as the Director of Travel Operations from home due to ill health battling cancer.
Prior to TNA, Ryder was known as the founder of 1Wrestling.com and he co-hosted WCW Live in the late 90s.
Bob Ryder was found dead at his home in Nashville by police today. We don't know more but he had fallen yesterday and was on advanced chemo. Impact officials couldn't get in touch with him and went to his home and he never answered, police were called and found him dead,
Nov 25 - We are sad to report that TNA co-founder Bob Ryder has passed away. The news was first reported by Dave Meltzer on Twitter. He tweeted, "Bob Ryder was found dead at his home in Nashville by police to[...]
Nov 25 - WNS Forum is a community dedicated to all pro-wrestling enthusiasts! Come join and create your own discussion about WWE, AEW, Ring of Honor, Impact, and independent wrestling. CLICK HERE to join. Che[...]
Nov 25
WWE Producer Returns To The Company Shane Helms is back with WWE as a producer. Helms was reportedly backstage as a producer at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event and also Monday's Raw, according to PWInsider. Helms was[...]
Nov 25 - Shane Helms is back with WWE as a producer. Helms was reportedly backstage as a producer at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event and also Monday's Raw, according to PWInsider. Helms was[...]
Nov 25
Kenny Omega Is Not A Fan Of AEW's Ring During an interview on Wrestling Observer last week, Kenny Omega revealed he is not a fan of AEW's ring. He said AEW rings have too much give and are not firm like those he is used to in NJPW. He sai[...]
Nov 25 - During an interview on Wrestling Observer last week, Kenny Omega revealed he is not a fan of AEW's ring. He said AEW rings have too much give and are not firm like those he is used to in NJPW. He sai[...]
Nov 25 - The Phenomenal One returned to Impact Wrestling last night, but not the AJ Styles we know and love. Karl Anderson followed through on the promise of a phenomenal surprise, introducing former WWE Supe[...]
Nov 25 - The Undertaker getting his first ever tattoo while Paul Bearer is sitting next to him from r/SquaredCircle Comment from discussion The Undertaker getting his first ever tattoo while Paul Bearer is [...]
Nov 25 - WWE issued the following: All NXT TakeOver: WarGames events and other classic shows unlocked on WWE Network Free Version Say it with us now, in your best William Regal voice: “WarGam[...]
Nov 25
G4 Signs WWE Superstar Xavier Woods WWE issued the following: G4 signs Xavier Woods The “A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special” broadcast on YouTube Live delivered big laughs, brought viewers back through many of the n[...]
Nov 25 - WWE issued the following: G4 signs Xavier Woods The “A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special” broadcast on YouTube Live delivered big laughs, brought viewers back through many of the n[...]
Nov 25 - The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT on USA Network. - Kevin Owens on commentary- Ladder Match To Determine Wargames Advantage between The Undisputed Era and Th[...]
Nov 25 - On the most recent episode of Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, WWE NXT star Shotzi Blackheart discussed sexual abuse she dealt with as a child: “I had a pretty rough childhood, to be ho[...]
Nov 24 - Jordynne Grace’s partner for Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament has been revealed as former WWE and NWA Women’s Champion Jazz. Grace and Jazz will face Killer Kelly and Renee Mich[...]
Nov 24
A Match On Monday's WWE Raw Was Reportedly Botched On Monday's WWE RAW, The New Day vs. Hurt Business raised a few eyebrows with a double count-out and led to the match being restarted. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com is reporting a botch took place d[...]
Nov 24 - On Monday's WWE RAW, The New Day vs. Hurt Business raised a few eyebrows with a double count-out and led to the match being restarted. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com is reporting a botch took place d[...]
Nov 24
NWA Announces New Weekly Wrestling Show NWA has announced that starting next Tuesday at 6pm eastern will be the first episode of their all new show NWA Shockwave. The official announcement is below. Mark your calendars! Beginning next Tu[...]
Nov 24 - NWA has announced that starting next Tuesday at 6pm eastern will be the first episode of their all new show NWA Shockwave. The official announcement is below. Mark your calendars! Beginning next Tu[...]
Nov 24 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Chyna's mother Janet LaQue spoke about Chyna's impact on professional wrestling fans. “Well, to be honest with you, I’m still trying to wrap my head[...]
Nov 24
NJPW Teams Up With Under Armour For New Merch Deal It is being reported that New Japan Pro Wrestling is now collaborating with the clothing company Under Armour to produce new merchandise and apparel. This isn't NJPW's first co-promotional merchandis[...]
Nov 24 - It is being reported that New Japan Pro Wrestling is now collaborating with the clothing company Under Armour to produce new merchandise and apparel. This isn't NJPW's first co-promotional merchandis[...]
Nov 24 - WWE referee Drake Wuertz responded on Instagram today to allegations that he is a supporter of the Proud Boys and Q-Anon. Here is Drake Wuertz’s statement from his Instagram account: “[...]
Nov 24
AEW Had Plans For A Summer Show In Canada Tony Khan recently spoke with TSN’s ‘Jay and Dan show’ and revealed that the company was going to hold an event in Toronto, but the COVID-19 pandemic stopped those plans for hap[...]
Nov 24 - Tony Khan recently spoke with TSN’s ‘Jay and Dan show’ and revealed that the company was going to hold an event in Toronto, but the COVID-19 pandemic stopped those plans for hap[...]
Nov 24 - Omaze is teaming up with WWE for a charity sweepstakes with the winner and a friend getting the rare chance to meet The Undertaker and get a tour of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.&nbs[...]
Nov 24 - On the most recent episode of Everything Is podcast, Eric Bischoff has some strong words for both WWE and AEW for having the same problem with their audience. "I will say this-- this is gonna not g[...]