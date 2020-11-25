Kenny Omega Is Not A Fan Of AEW's Ring

During an interview on Wrestling Observer last week, Kenny Omega revealed he is not a fan of AEW's ring.

He said AEW rings have too much give and are not firm like those he is used to in NJPW. He said running in the AEW ring was like "running through quicksand" and causes fatigue to set in quickly which isn't good for wrestlers who have a ring-style like him.

He did note that the ring has the advantage of being good for flat back bumps but he finds almost everything else difficult and not good for his knees.