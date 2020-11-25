Teddy Long telling people they gotta go one-on-one with The Undertaker never gets old 😂 (via @WWE ) pic.twitter.com/oRd32gFayL

Impact Wrestling Executive Bob Ryder Has Passed Away

We are sad to report that TNA co-founder Bob Ryder has passed away. The news was first reported by Dave Meltzer on Twitter. He tweeted, "Bob Ryder wa[...] Nov 25 - We are sad to report that TNA co-founder Bob Ryder has passed away. The news was first reported by Dave Meltzer on Twitter. He tweeted, "Bob Ryder wa[...]

WWE Producer Returns To The Company

Shane Helms is back with WWE as a producer. Helms was reportedly backstage as a producer at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event and als[...] Nov 25 - Shane Helms is back with WWE as a producer. Helms was reportedly backstage as a producer at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event and als[...]

Kenny Omega Is Not A Fan Of AEW's Ring

During an interview on Wrestling Observer last week, Kenny Omega revealed he is not a fan of AEW's ring. He said AEW rings have too much give and are[...] Nov 25 - During an interview on Wrestling Observer last week, Kenny Omega revealed he is not a fan of AEW's ring. He said AEW rings have too much give and are[...]

VIDEO: All Teddy Long's Classic 1 On 1 With Da Undertaker! Lines

Matt Hardy Claims He Saved Professional Wrestling In 2020

I hate to put myself over, but if I hadn’t created the CineMATTic Match years ago, pro wrestling probably wouldn’t have survived 2020. M[...] Nov 25 - I hate to put myself over, but if I hadn’t created the CineMATTic Match years ago, pro wrestling probably wouldn’t have survived 2020. M[...]

The Phenomenal One Returns To Impact Wrestling...Sort of.

The Phenomenal One returned to Impact Wrestling last night, but not the AJ Styles we know and love. Karl Anderson followed through on the promise of [...] Nov 25 - The Phenomenal One returned to Impact Wrestling last night, but not the AJ Styles we know and love. Karl Anderson followed through on the promise of [...]

PHOTO: The Undertaker Getting His First Ever Tattoo With Paul Bearer Sitting Next To Him

The Undertaker getting his first ever tattoo while Paul Bearer is sitting next to him from r/SquaredCircle Comment from discussion The Undertaker g[...] Nov 25 - The Undertaker getting his first ever tattoo while Paul Bearer is sitting next to him from r/SquaredCircle Comment from discussion The Undertaker g[...]

The Young Bucks Reveal Why They Worked With Tony Khan/AEW Over WWE

In a recent interview with TalkSport.com, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks discussed why he and his brother Nick decided to work with To[...] Nov 25 - In a recent interview with TalkSport.com, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks discussed why he and his brother Nick decided to work with To[...]

All NXT TakeOver: WarGames And Other Classic Content Now Free On WWE Network

WWE issued the following: All NXT TakeOver: WarGames events and other classic shows unlocked on WWE Network Free Version Say it with us now, in your[...] Nov 25 - WWE issued the following: All NXT TakeOver: WarGames events and other classic shows unlocked on WWE Network Free Version Say it with us now, in your[...]

G4 Signs WWE Superstar Xavier Woods

WWE issued the following: G4 signs Xavier Woods The “A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special” broadcast on YouTube Live delivered big [...] Nov 25 - WWE issued the following: G4 signs Xavier Woods The “A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special” broadcast on YouTube Live delivered big [...]

Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes WWE NXT On USA Network

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT on USA Network. - Kevin Owens on commentary- Ladder Match To Determine Wa[...] Nov 25 - The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT on USA Network. - Kevin Owens on commentary- Ladder Match To Determine Wa[...]

Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes AEW Dynamite On TNT

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT - AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. A[...] Nov 25 - The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT - AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. A[...]

WWE Appoints New Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

WWE has appointed Karen Mullance as the new Controller and Chief Accounting Officer for the company. WWE® Names Karen Mullane Controller & Ch[...] Nov 25 - WWE has appointed Karen Mullance as the new Controller and Chief Accounting Officer for the company. WWE® Names Karen Mullane Controller & Ch[...]

Shotzi Blackheart Discusses Childhood Sexual Abuse

On the most recent episode of Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, WWE NXT star Shotzi Blackheart discussed sexual abuse she dealt with as a child: [...] Nov 25 - On the most recent episode of Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, WWE NXT star Shotzi Blackheart discussed sexual abuse she dealt with as a child: [...]

Jazz Announced For Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament

Jordynne Grace’s partner for Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament has been revealed as former WWE and NWA Women’s Champion Jazz. Gr[...] Nov 24 - Jordynne Grace’s partner for Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament has been revealed as former WWE and NWA Women’s Champion Jazz. Gr[...]

A Match On Monday's WWE Raw Was Reportedly Botched

On Monday's WWE RAW, The New Day vs. Hurt Business raised a few eyebrows with a double count-out and led to the match being restarted. Bryan Alvarez [...] Nov 24 - On Monday's WWE RAW, The New Day vs. Hurt Business raised a few eyebrows with a double count-out and led to the match being restarted. Bryan Alvarez [...]

NWA Announces New Weekly Wrestling Show

NWA has announced that starting next Tuesday at 6pm eastern will be the first episode of their all new show NWA Shockwave. The official announcement i[...] Nov 24 - NWA has announced that starting next Tuesday at 6pm eastern will be the first episode of their all new show NWA Shockwave. The official announcement i[...]

Chyna's Mother Talks About Her Impact, Seeing Her On TV & More

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Chyna's mother Janet LaQue spoke about Chyna's impact on professional wrestling fans. “Well, to be hones[...] Nov 24 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Chyna's mother Janet LaQue spoke about Chyna's impact on professional wrestling fans. “Well, to be hones[...]

NJPW Teams Up With Under Armour For New Merch Deal

It is being reported that New Japan Pro Wrestling is now collaborating with the clothing company Under Armour to produce new merchandise and apparel. [...] Nov 24 - It is being reported that New Japan Pro Wrestling is now collaborating with the clothing company Under Armour to produce new merchandise and apparel. [...]

WWE Referee Drake Wuertz Issues Statement Responding To Proud Boys and QAnon Allegations

WWE referee Drake Wuertz responded on Instagram today to allegations that he is a supporter of the Proud Boys and Q-Anon. Here is Drake Wuertz’[...] Nov 24 - WWE referee Drake Wuertz responded on Instagram today to allegations that he is a supporter of the Proud Boys and Q-Anon. Here is Drake Wuertz’[...]

AEW Had Plans For A Summer Show In Canada

Tony Khan recently spoke with TSN’s ‘Jay and Dan show’ and revealed that the company was going to hold an event in Toronto, but[...] Nov 24 - Tony Khan recently spoke with TSN’s ‘Jay and Dan show’ and revealed that the company was going to hold an event in Toronto, but[...]

Win A Chance To Meet The Undertaker At The WWE Performance Center

Omaze is teaming up with WWE for a charity sweepstakes with the winner and a friend getting the rare chance to meet The Undertaker and get a tour of t[...] Nov 24 - Omaze is teaming up with WWE for a charity sweepstakes with the winner and a friend getting the rare chance to meet The Undertaker and get a tour of t[...]

Listen To Episode One Of Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette Featuring Jon Moxley

Listen to this episode 1 from Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette on Spotify. “This week I sat down with the AEW World C[...] Nov 24 - Listen to this episode 1 from Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette on Spotify. “This week I sat down with the AEW World C[...]