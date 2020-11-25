The Phenomenal One Returns To Impact Wrestling...Sort of.

He also was introduced as "the phenomenal Wee-One", and he defeated Ethan Page in one-on-one action preventing The North from challenging for the tag team titles.

Karl Anderson followed through on the promise of a phenomenal surprise, introducing former WWE Superstar Hornswoggle dressed as AJ Styles. Swoggle came out to Styles' IMPACT theme and titantron.

The Phenomenal One returned to Impact Wrestling last night, but not the AJ Styles we know and love.

Impact Wrestling Executive Bob Ryder Has Passed Away

We are sad to report that TNA co-founder Bob Ryder has passed away. The news was first reported by Dave Meltzer on Twitter. He tweeted, "Bob Ryder was found dead at his home in Nashville by police to[...] Nov 25 - We are sad to report that TNA co-founder Bob Ryder has passed away. The news was first reported by Dave Meltzer on Twitter. He tweeted, "Bob Ryder was found dead at his home in Nashville by police to[...]

WWE Producer Returns To The Company

Shane Helms is back with WWE as a producer. Helms was reportedly backstage as a producer at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event and also Monday's Raw, according to PWInsider. Helms was[...] Nov 25 - Shane Helms is back with WWE as a producer. Helms was reportedly backstage as a producer at Sunday’s Survivor Series pay-per-view event and also Monday's Raw, according to PWInsider. Helms was[...]

Kenny Omega Is Not A Fan Of AEW's Ring

During an interview on Wrestling Observer last week, Kenny Omega revealed he is not a fan of AEW's ring. He said AEW rings have too much give and are not firm like those he is used to in NJPW. He sai[...] Nov 25 - During an interview on Wrestling Observer last week, Kenny Omega revealed he is not a fan of AEW's ring. He said AEW rings have too much give and are not firm like those he is used to in NJPW. He sai[...]

VIDEO: All Teddy Long's Classic 1 On 1 With Da Undertaker! Lines

Teddy Long telling people they gotta go one-on-one with The Undertaker never gets old 😂(via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/oRd32gFayL — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 24, 2020 [...] Nov 25 - Teddy Long telling people they gotta go one-on-one with The Undertaker never gets old 😂(via @WWE)pic.twitter.com/oRd32gFayL — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) November 24, 2020 [...]

Matt Hardy Claims He Saved Professional Wrestling In 2020

I hate to put myself over, but if I hadn’t created the CineMATTic Match years ago, pro wrestling probably wouldn’t have survived 2020. Major companies only survived through the pandemic [...] Nov 25 - I hate to put myself over, but if I hadn’t created the CineMATTic Match years ago, pro wrestling probably wouldn’t have survived 2020. Major companies only survived through the pandemic [...]

PHOTO: The Undertaker Getting His First Ever Tattoo With Paul Bearer Sitting Next To Him

The Undertaker getting his first ever tattoo while Paul Bearer is sitting next to him from r/SquaredCircle Comment from discussion The Undertaker getting his first ever tattoo while Paul Bearer is [...] Nov 25 - The Undertaker getting his first ever tattoo while Paul Bearer is sitting next to him from r/SquaredCircle Comment from discussion The Undertaker getting his first ever tattoo while Paul Bearer is [...]

The Young Bucks Reveal Why They Worked With Tony Khan/AEW Over WWE

In a recent interview with TalkSport.com, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks discussed why he and his brother Nick decided to work with Tony Khan and AEW over WWE:"Even then, though, I was[...] Nov 25 - In a recent interview with TalkSport.com, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks discussed why he and his brother Nick decided to work with Tony Khan and AEW over WWE:"Even then, though, I was[...]

All NXT TakeOver: WarGames And Other Classic Content Now Free On WWE Network

WWE issued the following: All NXT TakeOver: WarGames events and other classic shows unlocked on WWE Network Free Version Say it with us now, in your best William Regal voice: “WarGam[...] Nov 25 - WWE issued the following: All NXT TakeOver: WarGames events and other classic shows unlocked on WWE Network Free Version Say it with us now, in your best William Regal voice: “WarGam[...]

G4 Signs WWE Superstar Xavier Woods

WWE issued the following: G4 signs Xavier Woods The “A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special” broadcast on YouTube Live delivered big laughs, brought viewers back through many of the n[...] Nov 25 - WWE issued the following: G4 signs Xavier Woods The “A Very Special G4 Holiday Reunion Special” broadcast on YouTube Live delivered big laughs, brought viewers back through many of the n[...]

Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes WWE NXT On USA Network

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT on USA Network. - Kevin Owens on commentary- Ladder Match To Determine Wargames Advantage between The Undisputed Era and Th[...] Nov 25 - The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of WWE NXT on USA Network. - Kevin Owens on commentary- Ladder Match To Determine Wargames Advantage between The Undisputed Era and Th[...]

Lineup For Tonight’s Episodes AEW Dynamite On TNT

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT - AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Anna Jay- Pac & Rey Fenix (w/ Penta El Zero M) [...] Nov 25 - The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT - AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Anna Jay- Pac & Rey Fenix (w/ Penta El Zero M) [...]

WWE Appoints New Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

WWE has appointed Karen Mullance as the new Controller and Chief Accounting Officer for the company. WWE® Names Karen Mullane Controller & Chief Accounting Officer STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUS[...] Nov 25 - WWE has appointed Karen Mullance as the new Controller and Chief Accounting Officer for the company. WWE® Names Karen Mullane Controller & Chief Accounting Officer STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUS[...]

Shotzi Blackheart Discusses Childhood Sexual Abuse

On the most recent episode of Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, WWE NXT star Shotzi Blackheart discussed sexual abuse she dealt with as a child: “I had a pretty rough childhood, to be ho[...] Nov 25 - On the most recent episode of Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast, WWE NXT star Shotzi Blackheart discussed sexual abuse she dealt with as a child: “I had a pretty rough childhood, to be ho[...]

Jazz Announced For Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament

Jordynne Grace’s partner for Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament has been revealed as former WWE and NWA Women’s Champion Jazz. Grace and Jazz will face Killer Kelly and Renee Mich[...] Nov 24 - Jordynne Grace’s partner for Impact Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament has been revealed as former WWE and NWA Women’s Champion Jazz. Grace and Jazz will face Killer Kelly and Renee Mich[...]

A Match On Monday's WWE Raw Was Reportedly Botched

On Monday's WWE RAW, The New Day vs. Hurt Business raised a few eyebrows with a double count-out and led to the match being restarted. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com is reporting a botch took place d[...] Nov 24 - On Monday's WWE RAW, The New Day vs. Hurt Business raised a few eyebrows with a double count-out and led to the match being restarted. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com is reporting a botch took place d[...]

NWA Announces New Weekly Wrestling Show

NWA has announced that starting next Tuesday at 6pm eastern will be the first episode of their all new show NWA Shockwave. The official announcement is below. Mark your calendars! Beginning next Tu[...] Nov 24 - NWA has announced that starting next Tuesday at 6pm eastern will be the first episode of their all new show NWA Shockwave. The official announcement is below. Mark your calendars! Beginning next Tu[...]

Chyna's Mother Talks About Her Impact, Seeing Her On TV & More

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Chyna's mother Janet LaQue spoke about Chyna's impact on professional wrestling fans. “Well, to be honest with you, I’m still trying to wrap my head[...] Nov 24 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Chyna's mother Janet LaQue spoke about Chyna's impact on professional wrestling fans. “Well, to be honest with you, I’m still trying to wrap my head[...]

NJPW Teams Up With Under Armour For New Merch Deal

It is being reported that New Japan Pro Wrestling is now collaborating with the clothing company Under Armour to produce new merchandise and apparel. This isn't NJPW's first co-promotional merchandis[...] Nov 24 - It is being reported that New Japan Pro Wrestling is now collaborating with the clothing company Under Armour to produce new merchandise and apparel. This isn't NJPW's first co-promotional merchandis[...]

WWE Referee Drake Wuertz Issues Statement Responding To Proud Boys and QAnon Allegations

WWE referee Drake Wuertz responded on Instagram today to allegations that he is a supporter of the Proud Boys and Q-Anon. Here is Drake Wuertz’s statement from his Instagram account: “[...] Nov 24 - WWE referee Drake Wuertz responded on Instagram today to allegations that he is a supporter of the Proud Boys and Q-Anon. Here is Drake Wuertz’s statement from his Instagram account: “[...]

AEW Had Plans For A Summer Show In Canada

Tony Khan recently spoke with TSN’s ‘Jay and Dan show’ and revealed that the company was going to hold an event in Toronto, but the COVID-19 pandemic stopped those plans for hap[...] Nov 24 - Tony Khan recently spoke with TSN’s ‘Jay and Dan show’ and revealed that the company was going to hold an event in Toronto, but the COVID-19 pandemic stopped those plans for hap[...]

Win A Chance To Meet The Undertaker At The WWE Performance Center

Omaze is teaming up with WWE for a charity sweepstakes with the winner and a friend getting the rare chance to meet The Undertaker and get a tour of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.&nbs[...] Nov 24 - Omaze is teaming up with WWE for a charity sweepstakes with the winner and a friend getting the rare chance to meet The Undertaker and get a tour of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.&nbs[...]

Listen To Episode One Of Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette Featuring Jon Moxley

Listen to this episode 1 from Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette on Spotify. “This week I sat down with the AEW World Champion, my husband, baby daddy, and all around fa[...] Nov 24 - Listen to this episode 1 from Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette on Spotify. “This week I sat down with the AEW World Champion, my husband, baby daddy, and all around fa[...]