All NXT TakeOver: WarGames And Other Classic Content Now Free On WWE Network

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 25, 2020

WWE issued the following:

All NXT TakeOver: WarGames events and other classic shows unlocked on WWE Network Free Version

Say it with us now, in your best William Regal voice: “WarGames!”

With the next installment of NXT’s annual TakeOver tradition right around the corner, all past editions of TakeOver: WarGames have been unlocked on the Free Version of WWE Network and are available to watch on demand for a limited time!

But that’s only the start.

The WWE Network Free Version has also unlocked a host of other must-watch events and documentaries celebrating some of sports-entertainment’s greatest rivalries, from Sting vs. Ric Flair and Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole, to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin vs. The Rock and Sasha Banks vs. Bayley.

Whether you want to watch the action of NXT TakeOver: Portland from earlier this year, take in the thrilling build toward The Rock and Austin’s WrestleMania XV classic, or relive the final Monday Nitro in WCW history, there’s no shortage of choices — and they’re all yours to watch for free!

See the full list of unlocked shows below, and start streaming today. No credit card is required for the WWE Network Free Version. To access, download the WWE App on any device, including TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers.

NXT TakeOver: Portland
Tommaso Ciampa looks to bring “Goldie” back home when he challenges NXT Champion Adam Cole for the title. NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley defends against Bianca Belair, Finn Bálor battles Johnny Gargano and more.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames 2019
NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley lead their respective teams in the first-ever Women’s WarGames Match. Plus, the WarGames Match also hosts Undisputed ERA and Team Ciampa as they do battle inside the ominous steel structure.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames II
The city of Los Angeles braces itself for battle with NXT TakeOver: WarGames II. The WarGames Match returns with Pete Dunne and Ricochet teaming up with The War Raiders to take on Undisputed ERA. Plus, Velveteen Dream challenges Tommaso Ciampa for the NXT Championship, Aleister Black goes one-on-one with Johnny Gargano and much more!

NXT TakeOver: Wargames 2017
The most brutal match in sports-entertainment comes to NXT as The Undisputed ERA, SAnitY and The Authors of Pain & Roderick Strong battle in a WarGames Match. Andrade challenges Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship. Ember Moon, Nikki Cross, Kairi Sane and Peyton Royce battle in a Fatal 4-Way Match for the vacant NXT Women’s Title.

NXT TakeOver: Respect
In the main event of NXT TakeOver: Respect, Bayley defends her NXT Women’s Championship against Sasha Banks in a 30-Minute WWE Iron Man Match. Also, find out which team will win the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and witness the debut of NXT’s newest Superstar, as Asuka takes on Dana Brooke.

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn I
WWE’s next generation of Superstars invade Brooklyn, N.Y., with the biggest NXT TakeOver to date. Finn Bálor’s reign as NXT Champion hangs in the balance as he takes on Kevin Owens in a Ladder Match. Plus, Bayley gets her opportunity at Sasha Banks’ NXT Women’s Championship and much more.

WrestleMania Rewind: Born Rivals – The Rock vs. Austin 
The Attitude Era produced some of WWE’s greatest performers, but none were as dynamic, charismatic and magnetic as The Rock and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin. Witness these two megastars break out into superstardom and set their courses for the ultimate stage in sports-entertainment: their epic encounter at WrestleMania XV.

WrestleMania Rewind: Hulk vs. Andre
It’s 1987, and Hulkamania is running wild. WWE and Hulk’s popularity were at an all-time high, which culminated in the biggest main event in WWE history, Hulk Hogan vs. Andre the Giant. Rewind and Relive all the buzz and excitement, including the big match itself.

WWE Rivalries: Austin vs. McMahon Part 1
Both dynamic characters in their own right, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Mr. McMahon lifted each other’s on-screen personas and the rest of WWE to new heights, thanks to their historic clashes both in and out of the ring.

WWE Rivalries: Austin vs. McMahon Part 2
One of sports-entertainment’s greatest rivalries takes a shocking turn when “Stone Cold” Steve Austin aligns with Mr. McMahon. But when creative differences reach a boiling point, reality meets fiction as Austin defies WWE’s Chairman behind the scenes.

WCW Monday Nitro: March 26, 2001
World Championship Wrestling comes to the end of it historic journey in sports-entertainment as Nitro airs its final episode. With the McMahon family now in control, the stars of WCW compete under the Nitro banner for the last time. From Ric Flair and Sting, to Booker T and Diamond Dallas Page, WCW’s finest bid farewell and look toward the future.

WCW Clash of the Champions 27
International World Heavyweight Champion Sting and WCW World Heavyweight Champion Ric Flair battle to unify the two titles. Larry Zbyszko puts the World Television Championship on the line against Lord Steven Regal. United States Champion “Stunning” Steve Austin defends against Johnny B. Badd. Plus, Hulk Hogan will be on hand and much more.


