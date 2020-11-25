WWE Appoints New Controller and Chief Accounting Officer
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 25, 2020
WWE has appointed Karen Mullance as the new Controller and Chief Accounting Officer for the company.
STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced the appointment of Karen Mullane as Controller & Chief Accounting Officer, reporting directly to WWE Chief Financial Officer Kristina Salen.
In her new role, Mullane will be responsible for overseeing the company’s accounting division as well as ensuring the appropriate financial controls of WWE.
Mullane brings a 35-year track record of successfully building and leading world-class finance organizations for public and private, large and small multi-national corporations in a range of industries, including technology, telecommunications, software and services. She served as Corporate Controller and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Etsy, Inc., where she built and led the global accounting, financial systems and internal controls teams, and helped execute the company’s IPO.
Mullane was also CFO at CreateMe Technologies, held Corporate Controller roles with SeatGeek, Inc. and SunGard Data Systems, Inc., and started her career at PricewaterhouseCoopers.
