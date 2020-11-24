NWA Announces New Weekly Wrestling Show

NWA has also announced that fans can get access to the shows a full day early by subscribing to the Carnyland Patreon account .

Mark your calendars! Beginning next Tuesday at 6pm eastern, the NWA will showcase matches produced in collaboration with the United Wrestling Network, including matches that have never been seen anywhere before! In the coming weeks, you will once again see the best that professional wrestling has to offer including Nick Aldis, Thunder Rosa, Eli Drake, Aron Stevens, Kamille, and many more!

NWA has announced that starting next Tuesday at 6pm eastern will be the first episode of their all new show NWA Shockwave. The official announcement is below.

In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Chyna's mother Janet LaQue spoke about Chyna's impact on professional wrestling fans. “Well, to be honest with you, I’m still trying to wrap my head[...] Nov 24 - In an interview with Wrestling Inc., Chyna's mother Janet LaQue spoke about Chyna's impact on professional wrestling fans. “Well, to be honest with you, I’m still trying to wrap my head[...]

It is being reported that New Japan Pro Wrestling is now collaborating with the clothing company Under Armour to produce new merchandise and apparel. This isn't NJPW's first co-promotional merchandis[...] Nov 24 - It is being reported that New Japan Pro Wrestling is now collaborating with the clothing company Under Armour to produce new merchandise and apparel. This isn't NJPW's first co-promotional merchandis[...]

WWE referee Drake Wuertz responded on Instagram today to allegations that he is a supporter of the Proud Boys and Q-Anon. Here is Drake Wuertz’s statement from his Instagram account: “[...] Nov 24 - WWE referee Drake Wuertz responded on Instagram today to allegations that he is a supporter of the Proud Boys and Q-Anon. Here is Drake Wuertz’s statement from his Instagram account: “[...]

Tony Khan recently spoke with TSN’s ‘Jay and Dan show’ and revealed that the company was going to hold an event in Toronto, but the COVID-19 pandemic stopped those plans for hap[...] Nov 24 - Tony Khan recently spoke with TSN’s ‘Jay and Dan show’ and revealed that the company was going to hold an event in Toronto, but the COVID-19 pandemic stopped those plans for hap[...]

Omaze is teaming up with WWE for a charity sweepstakes with the winner and a friend getting the rare chance to meet The Undertaker and get a tour of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.&nbs[...] Nov 24 - Omaze is teaming up with WWE for a charity sweepstakes with the winner and a friend getting the rare chance to meet The Undertaker and get a tour of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.&nbs[...]

Listen to this episode 1 from Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette on Spotify. “This week I sat down with the AEW World Champion, my husband, baby daddy, and all around fa[...] Nov 24 - Listen to this episode 1 from Oral Sessions with Renée Paquette on Spotify. “This week I sat down with the AEW World Champion, my husband, baby daddy, and all around fa[...]

On the most recent episode of Everything Is podcast, Eric Bischoff has some strong words for both WWE and AEW for having the same problem with their audience. "I will say this-- this is gonna not g[...] Nov 24 - On the most recent episode of Everything Is podcast, Eric Bischoff has some strong words for both WWE and AEW for having the same problem with their audience. "I will say this-- this is gonna not g[...]

Following his win over WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be embarking on a new chapter and challenger. Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens are both po[...] Nov 24 - Following his win over WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be embarking on a new chapter and challenger. Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens are both po[...]

WWE announced on Tuesday that Braun Strowman has been “suspended indefinitely” from the company following his recent actions on Monday's Raw. The suspension is a result of Strowman losing[...] Nov 24 - WWE announced on Tuesday that Braun Strowman has been “suspended indefinitely” from the company following his recent actions on Monday's Raw. The suspension is a result of Strowman losing[...]

A Triple Threat main event will take place on next week's WWE Raw to determine the new #1 contender for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The Triple Threat will feature AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee. [...] Nov 24 - A Triple Threat main event will take place on next week's WWE Raw to determine the new #1 contender for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The Triple Threat will feature AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee. [...]

Undertaker's Judgement Day 1998 Entrance from r/SquaredCircle [...] Nov 24 - Undertaker's Judgement Day 1998 Entrance from r/SquaredCircle [...]

On Monday's WWE Raw, Adam Pearce botched Drew McIntyre's name and referred to him as "Drew McInfart" before correcting himself. Pearce's botch as you can imagine got social media talking. He issued [...] Nov 24 - On Monday's WWE Raw, Adam Pearce botched Drew McIntyre's name and referred to him as "Drew McInfart" before correcting himself. Pearce's botch as you can imagine got social media talking. He issued [...]

WWE will present their final pay-per-view of 2020 in a matter of weeks, Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (WWE TLC) and they'll be sure to end the year with some big matches. WWE currently planning to have[...] Nov 24 - WWE will present their final pay-per-view of 2020 in a matter of weeks, Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (WWE TLC) and they'll be sure to end the year with some big matches. WWE currently planning to have[...]

We got quite a few surprises tonight on the Raw after Survivor Series, including two title matches, an unlikely alliance between Lana and Asuka, as well an excellent main event! Below are t[...] Nov 24 - We got quite a few surprises tonight on the Raw after Survivor Series, including two title matches, an unlikely alliance between Lana and Asuka, as well an excellent main event! Below are t[...]

One of the greatest things about WNS is community. Engaging with followers across the website and social media is fun, but we have an even better place for you to talk pro wrestling 24/7...our very ow[...] Nov 23 - One of the greatest things about WNS is community. Engaging with followers across the website and social media is fun, but we have an even better place for you to talk pro wrestling 24/7...our very ow[...]

Tonight's WWE Raw will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando with the fallout from last night's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Only one match has been announced for the 3-hour broadcast so-fa[...] Nov 23 - Tonight's WWE Raw will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando with the fallout from last night's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Only one match has been announced for the 3-hour broadcast so-fa[...]

All Elite Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the tag team Top Flight has officially signed with the company. The brother's Martin (Darius & Dante)went up against the tag team champion Young [...] Nov 23 - All Elite Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the tag team Top Flight has officially signed with the company. The brother's Martin (Darius & Dante)went up against the tag team champion Young [...]

Following his "Final Farewell" at last night's WWE Survivor Series, The Undertaker has posted some backstage photos on Twitter featuring himself getting ready to head to the ring and embracing in a hu[...] Nov 23 - Following his "Final Farewell" at last night's WWE Survivor Series, The Undertaker has posted some backstage photos on Twitter featuring himself getting ready to head to the ring and embracing in a hu[...]

As The Undertaker made his final bow during Sunday's Survivor Series, his longtime manager Paul Bearer returned as a hologram bid him farewell. It was truly an emotional moment that had people reminis[...] Nov 23 - As The Undertaker made his final bow during Sunday's Survivor Series, his longtime manager Paul Bearer returned as a hologram bid him farewell. It was truly an emotional moment that had people reminis[...]

PWInsider is reporting former TNA Women's Knockout Champion and a two-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde will be returning to Impact Wrestling. Wilde retired from pro-wrestling in 2011[...] Nov 23 - PWInsider is reporting former TNA Women's Knockout Champion and a two-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde will be returning to Impact Wrestling. Wilde retired from pro-wrestling in 2011[...]

Mike Bennett (Mike Kanellis in WWE) has returned to Ring of Honor television. Bennett returned on the latest episode of ROH TV to come to the aid of Matt Taven, who was being attacked by his former c[...] Nov 23 - Mike Bennett (Mike Kanellis in WWE) has returned to Ring of Honor television. Bennett returned on the latest episode of ROH TV to come to the aid of Matt Taven, who was being attacked by his former c[...]

Independent wrestler Cameron Wellington from Walsall in Birmingham England who was training with Pro Wrestling Live has passed away due to COVID-19, according to Daily Mail. He was aged just 19 years [...] Nov 23 - Independent wrestler Cameron Wellington from Walsall in Birmingham England who was training with Pro Wrestling Live has passed away due to COVID-19, according to Daily Mail. He was aged just 19 years [...]

Aleister Black hasn’t been seen on WWE television since his loss to Kevin Owens last month and move to the SmackDown brand. Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Black not bei[...] Nov 23 - Aleister Black hasn’t been seen on WWE television since his loss to Kevin Owens last month and move to the SmackDown brand. Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Black not bei[...]