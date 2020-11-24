WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Win A Chance To Meet The Undertaker At The WWE Performance Center

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 24, 2020

Omaze is teaming up with WWE for a charity sweepstakes with the winner and a friend getting the rare chance to meet The Undertaker and get a tour of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. 

Enter the Ring with The Undertaker at the WWE Performance Center

YOU AND A FRIEND WILL:

Join The Undertaker for a tour of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando

Form an unholy alliance with the Deadman himself to create your own custom ring entrance

Get to know one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and take a photo to prove it

Score exclusive WWE merch, including a title belt signed by The Undertaker

Be flown out to Florida and put up in a 4-star hotel

Your safety and peace of mind is our top priority, so this experience will be scheduled when it’s safe to travel and convenient for our partners.

Hear that? It’s the Undertaker’s bell. And it tolls for YOU. The Undertaker is inviting you and a friend to join him at the WWE Performance Center for an unforgettable experience. You’ll tour the training center for the wrestling stars of tomorrow with the wrestling legend. Take some truly epic photos. And even step into the ring with The Undertaker—don’t worry, not for a Tombstone Piledriver—but to create your own custom ring entrance! Flights, hotel and autographed WWE title belt included.

No donation or payment is necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes.

who you’ll help

For 40 years, Make-A-Wish® has brought transformational wishes to more than 330,000 children and families. But they’re not done yet. No matter the circumstances, every child deserves a childhood. Life-changing wishes wouldn’t happen without the power of donors like you. Right now there are thousands of children whose wishes have been delayed because of COVID-19. Your support today will give these children much-needed hope for brighter days ahead.

CLICK HERE to enter.


Tags: #wwe #undertaker
