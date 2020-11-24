WWE Holding Off On A Universal Title Match For Royal Rumble 2021?

Following his win over WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series, Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be embarking on a new chapter and challenger.

Daniel Bryan and Kevin Owens are both possible contenders with speculation suggesting Bryan will be the first to face The Tribal Chief, maybe as soon as WWE TLC.

However, according to the Wrestling Observer WWE might hold off on Bryan vs. Reigns at WWE TLC, with the suggestion it could take place at the Royal Rumble PPV instead.