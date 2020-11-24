Braun Strowman Has Been "Suspended" From WWE
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 24, 2020
WWE announced on Tuesday that Braun Strowman has been “suspended indefinitely” from the company following his recent actions on Monday's Raw.
The suspension is a result of Strowman losing his cool and headbutting Adam Pearce in the opening segment of the show.
WWE issued the following statement:
“WWE Digital has learned that Braun Strowman has been suspended indefinitely for putting his hands on WWE official Adam Pearce. Strowman took exception with Pearce’s plan for awarding a WWE Championship opportunity and lashed out at the WWE official. Stay tuned to WWE digital and social platforms for, as the situation continues to develop.”
