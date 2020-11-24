Drew McIntyre’s WWE TLC Opponent Revealed (Spoiler)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

WWE will present their final pay-per-view of 2020 in a matter of weeks, Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (WWE TLC) and they'll be sure to end the year with some big matches.

WWE currently planning to have Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title at the TLC PPV, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer.

Strowman was ejected from the arena on Monday's WWE Raw after he headbutted Adam Pearce. Pearce then announced singles matches with the winners facing off in a triple threat match next week, with the winner set to face McIntyre at the TLC PPV.

Based on the wins on Monday's Raw, the Triple Threat will feature Riddle vs. Keith Lee vs. AJ Styles.

It remains unknown where Strowman fits into this picture.