WWE RAW Quick Results (11/23/2020)

We got quite a few surprises tonight on the Raw after Survivor Series, including two title matches, an unlikely alliance between Lana and Asuka, as well an excellent main event!
Below are the quick results:
- The New Day def. The Hurt Business—WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
- Riddle def. Sheamus (WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Semifinal Match)
- Asuka (c) vs. Lana - RAW Women's Championship match. Asuka wins by disqualification, although no result is announced.
- Asuka & Lana def. Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
- Keith Lee def. Bobby Lashley via DQ (WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Semifinal Match)
- Alexa Bliss def. Nikki Cross
- AJ Styles def. Randy Orton (WWE Championship #1 Contender’s Tournament Semifinal Match)