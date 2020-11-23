Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

. @SuperKingofBros defeated @WWESheamus to qualify for next week's Triple Threat Match! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/CtZTwx8abL

#TeamRaw Bros ➡️ #WWETitle opportunity foes. @SuperKingofBros and @WWESheamus have their sights set on making it into next week's Triple Threat Match! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/aBoDayIxUE

On tonight's episode of Raw, Matt Riddle defeated Sheamus to advance to next week's Triple Threat Match to determine the Number One Contender to Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship.

WWE Raw Results: Sheamus vs. Matt Riddle

WWE Raw Results: Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Join Our Discord Server For Tonight's WWE Raw Post-Survivor Series Fallout

New Match Revealed For Tonight's WWE Raw

Top Flight Are Officially Joining All Elite Wrestling

Undertaker Shares Backstage Photos Of His "Final Farewell" At Survivor Series

FLASHBACK: WNS Interviewed Paul Bearer In 2008 - A Rare Candid Interview

Former Knockouts Champion Returning To Impact Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Returns To Ring Of Honor TV (Spoiler)

British Independent Wrestler Cameron Wellington Dies Due To COVID-19

Why Aleister Black Has Not Been On WWE TV Recently

WWE Files New Trademark For Randy Orton

Vince McMahon Will Reportedly Not Ask Undertaker To Wrestle Again

Backstage News and Notes From Last Night's WWE Survivor Series 2020

WWE Announces TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs PPV For December

WWE Network Launching 'WWE Icons' Documentary Series In 2021

WWE Survivor Series 2020 Quick Results (11/22)

The Undertaker Gives An Emotional Final Farewell At Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series Results: Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Survivor Series Results: Raw Women's Team vs. SmackDown Women's Team

WWE Survivor Series Results: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

WWE Survivor Series Results: Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

WWE Survivor Series Results: The New Day vs. The Street Profits

WWE Survivor Series Results: Raw Men's Team vs. SmackDown Men's Team

