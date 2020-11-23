Join Our Discord Server For Tonight's WWE Raw Post-Survivor Series Fallout

Join our Discord server . Come chat with us during tonight's WWE Raw for all the post-Survivor Series fallout.

One of the greatest things about WNS is community . Engaging with followers across the website and social media is fun, but we have an even better place for you to talk pro wrestling 24/7...our very own DISCORD server!

WWE Raw Results: Sheamus vs. Matt Riddle

On tonight's episode of Raw, Matt Riddle defeated Sheamus to advance to next week's Triple Threat Match to determine the Number One Contender to Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. #TeamRaw Bros[...] Nov 23 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Matt Riddle defeated Sheamus to advance to next week's Triple Threat Match to determine the Number One Contender to Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship. #TeamRaw Bros[...]

WWE Raw Results: Raw Tag Team Championship Match

On tonight's episode of Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods successfully retained the Raw Tag Team Titles against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business. The #HurtBusiness'[...] Nov 23 - On tonight's episode of Raw, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods successfully retained the Raw Tag Team Titles against Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business. The #HurtBusiness'[...]

New Match Revealed For Tonight's WWE Raw

Tonight's WWE Raw will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando with the fallout from last night's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Only one match has been announced for the 3-hour broadcast so-fa[...] Nov 23 - Tonight's WWE Raw will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando with the fallout from last night's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. Only one match has been announced for the 3-hour broadcast so-fa[...]

Top Flight Are Officially Joining All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the tag team Top Flight has officially signed with the company. The brother's Martin (Darius & Dante)went up against the tag team champion Young [...] Nov 23 - All Elite Wrestling has announced on Twitter that the tag team Top Flight has officially signed with the company. The brother's Martin (Darius & Dante)went up against the tag team champion Young [...]

Undertaker Shares Backstage Photos Of His "Final Farewell" At Survivor Series

Following his "Final Farewell" at last night's WWE Survivor Series, The Undertaker has posted some backstage photos on Twitter featuring himself getting ready to head to the ring and embracing in a hu[...] Nov 23 - Following his "Final Farewell" at last night's WWE Survivor Series, The Undertaker has posted some backstage photos on Twitter featuring himself getting ready to head to the ring and embracing in a hu[...]

FLASHBACK: WNS Interviewed Paul Bearer In 2008 - A Rare Candid Interview

As The Undertaker made his final bow during Sunday's Survivor Series, his longtime manager Paul Bearer returned as a hologram bid him farewell. It was truly an emotional moment that had people reminis[...] Nov 23 - As The Undertaker made his final bow during Sunday's Survivor Series, his longtime manager Paul Bearer returned as a hologram bid him farewell. It was truly an emotional moment that had people reminis[...]

Former Knockouts Champion Returning To Impact Wrestling

PWInsider is reporting former TNA Women's Knockout Champion and a two-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde will be returning to Impact Wrestling. Wilde retired from pro-wrestling in 2011[...] Nov 23 - PWInsider is reporting former TNA Women's Knockout Champion and a two-time TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion Taylor Wilde will be returning to Impact Wrestling. Wilde retired from pro-wrestling in 2011[...]

Former WWE Superstar Returns To Ring Of Honor TV (Spoiler)

Mike Bennett (Mike Kanellis in WWE) has returned to Ring of Honor television. Bennett returned on the latest episode of ROH TV to come to the aid of Matt Taven, who was being attacked by his former c[...] Nov 23 - Mike Bennett (Mike Kanellis in WWE) has returned to Ring of Honor television. Bennett returned on the latest episode of ROH TV to come to the aid of Matt Taven, who was being attacked by his former c[...]

British Independent Wrestler Cameron Wellington Dies Due To COVID-19

Independent wrestler Cameron Wellington from Walsall in Birmingham England who was training with Pro Wrestling Live has passed away due to COVID-19, according to Daily Mail. He was aged just 19 years [...] Nov 23 - Independent wrestler Cameron Wellington from Walsall in Birmingham England who was training with Pro Wrestling Live has passed away due to COVID-19, according to Daily Mail. He was aged just 19 years [...]

Why Aleister Black Has Not Been On WWE TV Recently

Aleister Black hasn’t been seen on WWE television since his loss to Kevin Owens last month and move to the SmackDown brand. Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Black not bei[...] Nov 23 - Aleister Black hasn’t been seen on WWE television since his loss to Kevin Owens last month and move to the SmackDown brand. Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Black not bei[...]

WWE Files New Trademark For Randy Orton

WWE filed for a new trademark related to Randy Orton on November 18, specifically the nickname “Legend Killer”. Here is the filing with the USPTO: The trademark is for: “IC 041. [...] Nov 23 - WWE filed for a new trademark related to Randy Orton on November 18, specifically the nickname “Legend Killer”. Here is the filing with the USPTO: The trademark is for: “IC 041. [...]

Vince McMahon Will Reportedly Not Ask Undertaker To Wrestle Again

The Undertaker was reportedly telling people backstage at last night's Survivor Series that he is officially retired and will not be stepping back into the ring. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co is rep[...] Nov 23 - The Undertaker was reportedly telling people backstage at last night's Survivor Series that he is officially retired and will not be stepping back into the ring. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co is rep[...]

Backstage News and Notes From Last Night's WWE Survivor Series 2020

PWInsider.com reports the following backstage news from last night's 2020 Survivor Series PPV. Below is who produced what matches. - Michael Hayes produced Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns, - TJ Wilso[...] Nov 23 - PWInsider.com reports the following backstage news from last night's 2020 Survivor Series PPV. Below is who produced what matches. - Michael Hayes produced Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns, - TJ Wilso[...]

WWE Announces TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs PPV For December

During tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, the next big WWE PPV, TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs was announced. This will be the last PPV of 2020, taking place on December 20. It will also b[...] Nov 22 - During tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, the next big WWE PPV, TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs was announced. This will be the last PPV of 2020, taking place on December 20. It will also b[...]

WWE Network Launching 'WWE Icons' Documentary Series In 2021

During tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE revealed a new episode of WWE 24 and WWE Untold is returning to WWE Network. Following the PPV, WWE aired a trailer for a new show, titled - WWE[...] Nov 22 - During tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE revealed a new episode of WWE 24 and WWE Untold is returning to WWE Network. Following the PPV, WWE aired a trailer for a new show, titled - WWE[...]

WWE Survivor Series 2020 Quick Results (11/22)

- The Miz won the Dual-Brand Battle Royal- Team Raw won the 5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. Raw Tag Team Champions The New Da[...] Nov 22 - - The Miz won the Dual-Brand Battle Royal- Team Raw won the 5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. Raw Tag Team Champions The New Da[...]

The Undertaker Gives An Emotional Final Farewell At Survivor Series

The Final Farewell for The Undertaker closed out the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in an emotional fashion. Prior to Taker coming to the ring, many of The Deadman's friends were introduced, Shane [...] Nov 22 - The Final Farewell for The Undertaker closed out the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in an emotional fashion. Prior to Taker coming to the ring, many of The Deadman's friends were introduced, Shane [...]

WWE Survivor Series Results: Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns

In the main event of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with the Guillotine Choke. The momentum swings back-an[...] Nov 22 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with the Guillotine Choke. The momentum swings back-an[...]

WWE Survivor Series Results: Raw Women's Team vs. SmackDown Women's Team

In the fifth bout of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, the Raw women's team defeated the SmackDown women's team, with Lana being the sole survivor for her team after Nia Jax and Bi[...] Nov 22 - In the fifth bout of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, the Raw women's team defeated the SmackDown women's team, with Lana being the sole survivor for her team after Nia Jax and Bi[...]

WWE Survivor Series Results: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks defeated Raw Women's Champion Asuka by pinfall. From the ring to the barricade to [...] Nov 22 - In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks defeated Raw Women's Champion Asuka by pinfall. From the ring to the barricade to [...]

WWE Survivor Series Results: Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

In the third bout of tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn with the Hurt Lock (Full Nelson) submis[...] Nov 22 - In the third bout of tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn with the Hurt Lock (Full Nelson) submis[...]

WWE Survivor Series Results: The New Day vs. The Street Profits

In the second bout of tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits picked up a victory over the Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day. Wooooo! [...] Nov 22 - In the second bout of tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits picked up a victory over the Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day. Wooooo! [...]

WWE Survivor Series Results: Raw Men's Team vs. SmackDown Men's Team

In the opening bout of tonight's 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view, the Raw men's team picked up a victory over the SmackDown men's team. 🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹#TeamRaw @AJStylesOrg @BraunS[...] Nov 22 - In the opening bout of tonight's 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view, the Raw men's team picked up a victory over the SmackDown men's team. 🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹#TeamRaw @AJStylesOrg @BraunS[...]