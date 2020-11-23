British Independent Wrestler Cameron Wellington Dies Due To COVID-19

Independent wrestler Cameron Wellington from Walsall in Birmingham England who was training with Pro Wrestling Live has passed away due to COVID-19, according to Daily Mail. He was aged just 19 years old.

The young wrestler died two days after testing positive for the virus and was described as "fit and healthy" prior to his sudden death. He was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital in Birmingham, England, due to issues with his breathing. His mother said she would be back to pick him up once he had been checked over by doctors but his condition deteriorated very quickly leading to him being put on dialysis in intensive care. After an operation on his lungs he was sent to Glenfield Hospital in Leicester for a heart operation. However, Wellington sadly passed.

His Mother said, “The whole situation has come as a massive shock to us. Cam was overweight but he was fit and otherwise healthy. My husband was diagnosed with Covid last Monday. Both Cameron and I then developed symptoms and tested positive the following day. At first Cam had a cough, but his condition quickly got worse. Cam was adamant he was fine but I could tell – the colour was draining from him. I called the doctor who advised I take him to A&E at the Manor Hospital. I drove him there on Wednesday evening and gave him a note to pass to the staff as, by that point, he was too breathless to speak. I told him I’d see him again soon and I went home to Mossley. But within an hour I had another call – Cam’s oxygen levels had plummeted to ten per-cent. He was put on oxygen and placed into a coma in ITU. The hospital told us they didn’t think he’d last an hour. He did – he battled back – they put him on dialysis and his oxygen levels started to pick back up. Because of his age they wanted to give him a real chance. His lungs were operated on – they were really trying to keep him alive. He was then sent up to Glenfield Hospital in Leicester for more specialist care. In the early hours of Thursday he had another operation, this time on his heart. At 9.20am we had a Skype call from the hospital, they showed us Cameron on the screen and advised us to head up to the hospital. They allowed us to go in and sit with him. We had to wear protective suits, masks, hats, gloves and vizors. We spent a few hours with him before he passed away at 2.50pm. We as a family are totally heartbroken and yet immensely proud of him. He put up a massive fight. Before lockdown he was in talks to travel to Japan for his wrestling. He had a cracking career ahead of him and he was a hugely talented artist. He was good at every single thing he turned his hand to. We as a family are now coming to terms with what happened.”

His father added, “He was a bubbly, bright, happy person. Everyone warmed to him. He loved wrestling with a passion. He started doing it when he was 12 or 13 so quite a few years ago. He worked his way up through the junior class and into the senior class. I just want him back.”

