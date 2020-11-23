Backstage News and Notes From Last Night's WWE Survivor Series 2020

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 23, 2020

PWInsider.com reports the following backstage news from last night's 2020 Survivor Series PPV. Below is who produced what matches.

- Michael Hayes produced Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns,

- TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) produced Asuka vs. Sasha Banks,



- Wilson and Pat Buck produced the women's elimination tag team match,

- Chris Park (Abyss) produced the men's elimination tag team match,

- Pat Buck produced The New Day vs. The Street Profits

- Adam Pearce produced the RAW vs. Smackdown battle royal, an

- Jason Jordan produced Sami Zayn vs. Bobby Lashley.

Additional notes:

- Drew Gulak played the Gobbledy Gooker.

- Edge was backstage as where Michelle McCool and members of The Undertaker's family.

- There was lots of filming backstage for an Undertaker documentary.