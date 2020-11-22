WWE Announces TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs PPV For December
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 22, 2020
During tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, the next big WWE PPV, TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs was announced. This will be the last PPV of 2020, taking place on December 20.
It will also be the first event from the Tropicana Field, which will be the new home of the ThunderDome which will be moving from the Amway Center from the December 11 episode of Smackdown.
Check out the PPV trailer below.
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/65361/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 22
Nov 22 - During tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, the next big WWE PPV, TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs was announced. This will be the last PPV of [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - During tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE revealed a new episode of WWE 24 and WWE Untold is returning to WWE Network. Following the PPV[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - - The Miz won the Dual-Brand Battle Royal- Team Raw won the 5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Str[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - The Final Farewell for The Undertaker closed out the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in an emotional fashion. Prior to Taker coming to the ring, man[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with th[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - In the fifth bout of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, the Raw women's team defeated the SmackDown women's team, with Lana being t[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks defeated Raw Women's Champion Asuka[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - In the third bout of tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - In the second bout of tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits picked up a victory over t[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - In the opening bout of tonight's 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view, the Raw men's team picked up a victory over the SmackDown men's team. [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - The following is the 2020 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - On the most recent episode of Jim Ross’ Grilling JR podcast, Ross and Conrad Thompson discussed Survivor Series 2000 and Conrad Thompson brings [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - For decades WWE fans have dreamed of The Undertaker vs. Sting. The Dream Match has never happened but 30 years ago in WCW during the summer of [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Ahead of tonight's Survivor Series 2020, WWE has released a YouTube playlist featuring all of The Undertaker’s matches at the Survivor Series pa[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, and Ric Flair have thanked The Undertaker for the time he spent with them in the ring ahead of his "fina[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - The Rock, Triple H, and John Cena have thanked The Undertaker for the time he spent with them in the ring ahead of his "final farewell" at tonight's W[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - AEW has announced that the Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) will be going up against the Panda X-Press on this Tuesday’s edition [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - - Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is scheduled to have WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns match close tonight&rsq[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2020 will feature The Undertaker’s farewell ceremony and as we've been reporting all week a number of big names wi[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Marking 30 years since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - The Survivor Series event has witnessed much backstabbing and betrayals over the years, particularly in the traditional elimination matches which head[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - During a recent WWE Chronicle episode on the WWE Network, Lana discussed her mental health struggles. You can watch the clip from the documentary belo[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Teddy Long in the 80s. Woah dude... Woah. from r/SquaredCircle [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Ahead of tonight's 2020 Survivor Series, take a trip back to the 2019 event and the Survivor Series Elimination Match which featured Roman Reigns, Bra[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Edge posted on his Instagram account earlier today, paying tribute to The Undertaker. He posted: “30 years competing at the very pinna[...]