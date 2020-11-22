WWE Announces TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs PPV For December

During tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, the next big WWE PPV, TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs was announced. This will be the last PPV of 2020, taking place on December 20.

It will also be the first event from the Tropicana Field, which will be the new home of the ThunderDome which will be moving from the Amway Center from the December 11 episode of Smackdown.

Check out the PPV trailer below.