WWE Network Launching 'WWE Icons' Documentary Series In 2021

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 22, 2020

During tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE revealed a new episode of WWE 24 and WWE Untold is returning to WWE Network.

Following the PPV, WWE aired a trailer for a new show, titled - WWE Icons.

The show which will debut in 2021 will look into some of the biggest names in WWE history. The trailer featured Beth Phoenix, Lex Luger, Rob Van Dam, The British Bulldog, and Yokozuna.

The Undertaker, Christian, Jim Cornette, and others have been interviewed for the series.

Check out the trailer below.