WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE Survivor Series 2020 Quick Results (11/22)
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 22, 2020
- The Miz won the Dual-Brand Battle Royal
- Team Raw won the 5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match - SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day - United States Champion Bobby Lashley def. Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn - SmackDown Women’s Champion Sasha Banks def. Raw Women’s Champion Asuka - Team Raw def. Team SmackDown in the 5-on-5 Women’s Survivor Series Elimination Match - Universal Champion Roman Reigns def. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre
- The Undertaker's Final Farewell
https://wrestlr.me/65359/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 22
Nov 22 - During tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, the next big WWE PPV, TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs was announced. This will be the last PPV of [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - During tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE revealed a new episode of WWE 24 and WWE Untold is returning to WWE Network. Following the PPV[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - - The Miz won the Dual-Brand Battle Royal- Team Raw won the 5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Str[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - The Final Farewell for The Undertaker closed out the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in an emotional fashion. Prior to Taker coming to the ring, man[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with th[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - In the fifth bout of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, the Raw women's team defeated the SmackDown women's team, with Lana being t[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks defeated Raw Women's Champion Asuka[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - In the third bout of tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - In the second bout of tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits picked up a victory over t[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - In the opening bout of tonight's 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view, the Raw men's team picked up a victory over the SmackDown men's team. [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - The following is the 2020 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - On the most recent episode of Jim Ross’ Grilling JR podcast, Ross and Conrad Thompson discussed Survivor Series 2000 and Conrad Thompson brings [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - For decades WWE fans have dreamed of The Undertaker vs. Sting. The Dream Match has never happened but 30 years ago in WCW during the summer of [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Ahead of tonight's Survivor Series 2020, WWE has released a YouTube playlist featuring all of The Undertaker’s matches at the Survivor Series pa[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, and Ric Flair have thanked The Undertaker for the time he spent with them in the ring ahead of his "fina[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - The Rock, Triple H, and John Cena have thanked The Undertaker for the time he spent with them in the ring ahead of his "final farewell" at tonight's W[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - AEW has announced that the Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) will be going up against the Panda X-Press on this Tuesday’s edition [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - - Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is scheduled to have WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns match close tonight&rsq[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2020 will feature The Undertaker’s farewell ceremony and as we've been reporting all week a number of big names wi[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Marking 30 years since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - The Survivor Series event has witnessed much backstabbing and betrayals over the years, particularly in the traditional elimination matches which head[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - During a recent WWE Chronicle episode on the WWE Network, Lana discussed her mental health struggles. You can watch the clip from the documentary belo[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Teddy Long in the 80s. Woah dude... Woah. from r/SquaredCircle [...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Ahead of tonight's 2020 Survivor Series, take a trip back to the 2019 event and the Survivor Series Elimination Match which featured Roman Reigns, Bra[...]
Nov 22
Nov 22 - Edge posted on his Instagram account earlier today, paying tribute to The Undertaker. He posted: “30 years competing at the very pinna[...]