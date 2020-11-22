The Undertaker Gives An Emotional Final Farewell At Survivor Series

The Final Farewell for The Undertaker closed out the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in an emotional fashion.

Prior to Taker coming to the ring, many of The Deadman's friends were introduced, Shane McMahon, The Big Show, JBL, Jeff Hardy, Mick Foley, The Godfather, Henry and Phineas Godwin, Savio Vega, Rikishi, Kevin Nash, Booker T, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H and Kane. A video package was shown of Taker's 30 years in WWE.

When the cameras returned to the ring the Superstars had left the ring and Vince McMahon appeared to speak about Taker entertaining the WWF and WWE Universe. McMahon noted this was an end of an era and he said, "tonight we say goodbye" before introducing The Undertaker.

Taker had a cool entrance with electricity bolts and a special version of his theme.

Once Taker reached the ring he opened with "now my time has come" with the sound of piped "Thank You Taker" chants. Taker continued, "my time has come to let The Undertaker rest in peace." Taker then tipped his hat and knelt in the middle of the ring.

In a nice nod, they showed a hologram of Paul Bearer with the urn during Taker’s pose and piped in "Undertaker" chants. The toll rang 10 times before Taker walked up the ramp.

Taker ended the event by raising his fist in the air as they played lightning sounds with fire around the stage. The screen faded to black.