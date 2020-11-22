WWE Survivor Series Results: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

From the ring to the barricade to the floor, @WWEAsuka and @SashaBanksWWE are giving it their all at #SurvivorSeries ! pic.twitter.com/gCo6oLuPMn

In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks defeated Raw Women's Champion Asuka by pinfall.

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

WWE Announces TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs PPV For December

During tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, the next big WWE PPV, TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs was announced. This will be the last PPV of 2020, taking place on December 20. It will also b[...] Nov 22 - During tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, the next big WWE PPV, TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs was announced. This will be the last PPV of 2020, taking place on December 20. It will also b[...]

WWE Network Launching 'WWE Icons' Documentary Series In 2021

During tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE revealed a new episode of WWE 24 and WWE Untold is returning to WWE Network. Following the PPV, WWE aired a trailer for a new show, titled - WWE[...] Nov 22 - During tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE revealed a new episode of WWE 24 and WWE Untold is returning to WWE Network. Following the PPV, WWE aired a trailer for a new show, titled - WWE[...]

WWE Survivor Series 2020 Quick Results (11/22)

- The Miz won the Dual-Brand Battle Royal- Team Raw won the 5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. Raw Tag Team Champions The New Da[...] Nov 22 - - The Miz won the Dual-Brand Battle Royal- Team Raw won the 5-on-5 Men’s Survivor Series Elimination Match- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits def. Raw Tag Team Champions The New Da[...]

The Undertaker Gives An Emotional Final Farewell At Survivor Series

The Final Farewell for The Undertaker closed out the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in an emotional fashion. Prior to Taker coming to the ring, many of The Deadman's friends were introduced, Shane [...] Nov 22 - The Final Farewell for The Undertaker closed out the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in an emotional fashion. Prior to Taker coming to the ring, many of The Deadman's friends were introduced, Shane [...]

WWE Survivor Series Results: Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns

In the main event of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with the Guillotine Choke. The momentum swings back-an[...] Nov 22 - In the main event of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated WWE Champion Drew McIntyre with the Guillotine Choke. The momentum swings back-an[...]

WWE Survivor Series Results: Raw Women's Team vs. SmackDown Women's Team

In the fifth bout of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, the Raw women's team defeated the SmackDown women's team, with Lana being the sole survivor for her team after Nia Jax and Bi[...] Nov 22 - In the fifth bout of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, the Raw women's team defeated the SmackDown women's team, with Lana being the sole survivor for her team after Nia Jax and Bi[...]

WWE Survivor Series Results: Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks defeated Raw Women's Champion Asuka by pinfall. From the ring to the barricade to [...] Nov 22 - In the fourth bout of tonight's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks defeated Raw Women's Champion Asuka by pinfall. From the ring to the barricade to [...]

WWE Survivor Series Results: Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

In the third bout of tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn with the Hurt Lock (Full Nelson) submis[...] Nov 22 - In the third bout of tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn with the Hurt Lock (Full Nelson) submis[...]

WWE Survivor Series Results: The New Day vs. The Street Profits

In the second bout of tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits picked up a victory over the Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day. Wooooo! [...] Nov 22 - In the second bout of tonight's Survivor Series pay-per-view, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits picked up a victory over the Raw Tag Team Champions The New Day. Wooooo! [...]

WWE Survivor Series Results: Raw Men's Team vs. SmackDown Men's Team

In the opening bout of tonight's 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view, the Raw men's team picked up a victory over the SmackDown men's team. 🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹#TeamRaw @AJStylesOrg @BraunS[...] Nov 22 - In the opening bout of tonight's 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view, the Raw men's team picked up a victory over the SmackDown men's team. 🧹🧹🧹🧹🧹#TeamRaw @AJStylesOrg @BraunS[...]

WATCH: WWE Survivor Series Kickoff: Nov. 22, 2020

The following is the 2020 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...] Nov 22 - The following is the 2020 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel: [...]

Jim Ross: "I Never Heard Triple H Refuse To Do A Job For Anybody"

On the most recent episode of Jim Ross’ Grilling JR podcast, Ross and Conrad Thompson discussed Survivor Series 2000 and Conrad Thompson brings up that from 1996-2000, Triple H didn’t do a[...] Nov 22 - On the most recent episode of Jim Ross’ Grilling JR podcast, Ross and Conrad Thompson discussed Survivor Series 2000 and Conrad Thompson brings up that from 1996-2000, Triple H didn’t do a[...]

WATCH: Simulated Footage Of Sting vs. Undertaker Match From WCW

For decades WWE fans have dreamed of The Undertaker vs. Sting. The Dream Match has never happened but 30 years ago in WCW during the summer of 1990 before Mark Calaway joined WWE as The Underta[...] Nov 22 - For decades WWE fans have dreamed of The Undertaker vs. Sting. The Dream Match has never happened but 30 years ago in WCW during the summer of 1990 before Mark Calaway joined WWE as The Underta[...]

WATCH: Every Undertaker WWE Survivor Series Match

Ahead of tonight's Survivor Series 2020, WWE has released a YouTube playlist featuring all of The Undertaker’s matches at the Survivor Series pay-per-view ahead of his "final farewell" ceremony.[...] Nov 22 - Ahead of tonight's Survivor Series 2020, WWE has released a YouTube playlist featuring all of The Undertaker’s matches at the Survivor Series pay-per-view ahead of his "final farewell" ceremony.[...]

Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, Ric Flair Thank The Undertaker

Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, and Ric Flair have thanked The Undertaker for the time he spent with them in the ring ahead of his "final farewell" at tonight's WWE Survivor Series. T[...] Nov 22 - Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, and Ric Flair have thanked The Undertaker for the time he spent with them in the ring ahead of his "final farewell" at tonight's WWE Survivor Series. T[...]

The Rock, Triple H & John Cena Thank The Undertaker

The Rock, Triple H, and John Cena have thanked The Undertaker for the time he spent with them in the ring ahead of his "final farewell" at tonight's WWE Survivor Series. Check out what they had to sa[...] Nov 22 - The Rock, Triple H, and John Cena have thanked The Undertaker for the time he spent with them in the ring ahead of his "final farewell" at tonight's WWE Survivor Series. Check out what they had to sa[...]

AEW Announces 17th Match For Tuesday’s DARK On YouTube

AEW has announced that the Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) will be going up against the Panda X-Press on this Tuesday’s edition of DARK on Youtube. The card now stands at a whop[...] Nov 22 - AEW has announced that the Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) will be going up against the Panda X-Press on this Tuesday’s edition of DARK on Youtube. The card now stands at a whop[...]

Opening/Closing Matches For Survivor Series, Angel Garza Has A New Look

- Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is scheduled to have WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns match close tonight’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. It was also rep[...] Nov 22 - - Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is scheduled to have WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns match close tonight’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. It was also rep[...]

More Big Names Backstage For Tonight's WWE Survivor Series (Spoiler)

Tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2020 will feature The Undertaker’s farewell ceremony and as we've been reporting all week a number of big names will be backstage for the farewell. PWInsider is re[...] Nov 22 - Tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2020 will feature The Undertaker’s farewell ceremony and as we've been reporting all week a number of big names will be backstage for the farewell. PWInsider is re[...]

WIN The Undertaker's Limited Edition Legacy Title Belt!!!

Marking 30 years since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being commemorated with this limited edition Undertaker [...] Nov 22 - Marking 30 years since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being commemorated with this limited edition Undertaker [...]

WATCH: The Top 10 WWE Survivor Series Betrayals

The Survivor Series event has witnessed much backstabbing and betrayals over the years, particularly in the traditional elimination matches which headline the show. Ahead of tonight’s PPV[...] Nov 22 - The Survivor Series event has witnessed much backstabbing and betrayals over the years, particularly in the traditional elimination matches which headline the show. Ahead of tonight’s PPV[...]

WWE Superstar Lana Discusses Her Mental Health Struggles

During a recent WWE Chronicle episode on the WWE Network, Lana discussed her mental health struggles. You can watch the clip from the documentary below: "It’s been really hard. Not having 300[...] Nov 22 - During a recent WWE Chronicle episode on the WWE Network, Lana discussed her mental health struggles. You can watch the clip from the documentary below: "It’s been really hard. Not having 300[...]

PHOTO: Teddy Long In The 80s Is All Kinds Of Cool

Teddy Long in the 80s. Woah dude... Woah. from r/SquaredCircle [...] Nov 22 - Teddy Long in the 80s. Woah dude... Woah. from r/SquaredCircle [...]

FULL-MATCH - NXT vs. Raw vs. SmackDown - Survivor Series Elimination Match 2019

Ahead of tonight's 2020 Survivor Series, take a trip back to the 2019 event and the Survivor Series Elimination Match which featured Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Mustafa Ali and Shorty G[...] Nov 22 - Ahead of tonight's 2020 Survivor Series, take a trip back to the 2019 event and the Survivor Series Elimination Match which featured Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Mustafa Ali and Shorty G[...]