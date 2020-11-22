WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WATCH: Simulated Footage Of Sting vs. Undertaker Match From WCW
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 22, 2020
For decades WWE fans have dreamed of The Undertaker vs. Sting.
The Dream Match has never happened but 30 years ago in WCW during the summer of 1990 before Mark Calaway joined WWE as The Undertaker he wrestled as “Mean” Mark Callous and actually went up against Sting...twice.
Although footage of the classic matches doesn't exist a fan has put together a fake simulation of what the match might have looked like:
Sting successfully defended his NWA World Heavyweight Championship against "Mean" Mark Callous (The Undertaker) in their only singles match, held at the Greensboro Coliseum on September 1, 1990. They faced off one other time, in a tag team bout at the Cumberland County Civic Center in Fayetteville two days earlier (Sting and Lex Luger went over Callous and Moondog Rex). No footage of either match exists, but I have used early 1990s clips to create a realistic simulation of "The Icon" vs. "The Phenom". The thumbnail is from a REAL black and white photo of the Sting/Callous match (to which I added some colour).
Nov 22 - On the most recent episode of Jim Ross’ Grilling JR podcast, Ross and Conrad Thompson discussed Survivor Series 2000 and Conrad Thompson brings up that from 1996-2000, Triple H didn’t do a[...]
Nov 22 - For decades WWE fans have dreamed of The Undertaker vs. Sting. The Dream Match has never happened but 30 years ago in WCW during the summer of 1990 before Mark Calaway joined WWE as The Underta[...]
Nov 22
WATCH: Every Undertaker WWE Survivor Series Match Ahead of tonight's Survivor Series 2020, WWE has released a YouTube playlist featuring all of The Undertaker’s matches at the Survivor Series pay-per-view ahead of his "final farewell" ceremony.[...]
Nov 22 - Ahead of tonight's Survivor Series 2020, WWE has released a YouTube playlist featuring all of The Undertaker’s matches at the Survivor Series pay-per-view ahead of his "final farewell" ceremony.[...]
Nov 22 - Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, and Ric Flair have thanked The Undertaker for the time he spent with them in the ring ahead of his "final farewell" at tonight's WWE Survivor Series. T[...]
Nov 22
The Rock, Triple H & John Cena Thank The Undertaker The Rock, Triple H, and John Cena have thanked The Undertaker for the time he spent with them in the ring ahead of his "final farewell" at tonight's WWE Survivor Series. Check out what they had to sa[...]
Nov 22 - The Rock, Triple H, and John Cena have thanked The Undertaker for the time he spent with them in the ring ahead of his "final farewell" at tonight's WWE Survivor Series. Check out what they had to sa[...]
Nov 22 - AEW has announced that the Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) will be going up against the Panda X-Press on this Tuesday’s edition of DARK on Youtube. The card now stands at a whop[...]
Nov 22 - - Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is scheduled to have WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns match close tonight’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. It was also rep[...]
Nov 22 - Tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2020 will feature The Undertaker’s farewell ceremony and as we've been reporting all week a number of big names will be backstage for the farewell. PWInsider is re[...]
Nov 22 - Marking 30 years since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being commemorated with this limited edition Undertaker [...]
Nov 22
WATCH: The Top 10 WWE Survivor Series Betrayals The Survivor Series event has witnessed much backstabbing and betrayals over the years, particularly in the traditional elimination matches which headline the show. Ahead of tonight’s PPV[...]
Nov 22 - The Survivor Series event has witnessed much backstabbing and betrayals over the years, particularly in the traditional elimination matches which headline the show. Ahead of tonight’s PPV[...]
Nov 22 - During a recent WWE Chronicle episode on the WWE Network, Lana discussed her mental health struggles. You can watch the clip from the documentary below: "It’s been really hard. Not having 300[...]
Nov 22 - Ahead of tonight's 2020 Survivor Series, take a trip back to the 2019 event and the Survivor Series Elimination Match which featured Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Mustafa Ali and Shorty G[...]
Nov 22 - The Undertaker discussed his future in the wrestling business following his recent retirement from the ring. Here is what he told CBSSports.com. “You know, I have to deal not only with my tho[...]
Nov 22 - Rikishi, Phineas and Henry Godwinn, and former WWE referee Tim White are in Orlando, FL for The Undertaker's final farewell at Survivor Series tonight. It was also recently reported that Savio Vega, [...]
Nov 22
Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2020 Tonight WWE presents the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view which will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida featuring "Final Farewell" for The Undertaker. Below is the current line-up [...]
Nov 22 - Tonight WWE presents the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view which will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida featuring "Final Farewell" for The Undertaker. Below is the current line-up [...]
Nov 21 - Back in 2016, a filmmaker by the name of Ryan Carse started work on a documentary about wrestling star Will Ospreay, which Amazon Prime in the UK has released as of yesterday. The filmmakers put out [...]
Nov 21 - During an episode of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho revealed that the reason WWE started hiring TV writers for their television show was because Vince McMahon wanted WWF SmackDown! to be a more popula[...]
Nov 21 - On November 17, 2020 WWE filed trademarks for “The Big Dog” (Roman Reigns), “The Goddess” (Alexa Bliss), and “The Queen” (Charlotte Flair). Below is their intended [...]
Nov 21
Michael Cole Discusses Working With Vince McMahon Veteran WWE commentator Michael Cole discussed Vince McMahon giving him direction during live broadcasts in an interview with the Gorilla Position. Here is what he had to say about McMahon: “[...]
Nov 21 - Veteran WWE commentator Michael Cole discussed Vince McMahon giving him direction during live broadcasts in an interview with the Gorilla Position. Here is what he had to say about McMahon: “[...]
Nov 21
Update On Seth Rollins Taking Time Off From WWE As previously reported, Seth Rollins is expected to take some time off for the birth of his child in the next few weeks. The former WWE Champion is actually not going to be away from the ring that lo[...]
Nov 21 - As previously reported, Seth Rollins is expected to take some time off for the birth of his child in the next few weeks. The former WWE Champion is actually not going to be away from the ring that lo[...]
Nov 21 - Kenny Omega discussed being open to a working relationship between WWE and AEW during an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio. "If for some reason, WWE came knocking on our door and said, 'hey, w[...]
Nov 21 - During an interview with USA Today, The Undertaker was asked what shows outside of wrestling he watches. "Mostly sports. I love boxing, MMA, college football. I need a new series. I loved ‘De[...]