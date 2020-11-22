Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, Ric Flair Thank The Undertaker

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Congratulations To The One And Only @undertaker ! I Can’t Say How Much You Meant To Me Personally. With A Career So Extraordinary, You Deserve The Greatest Farewell Of All! WOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/rJx6WksCt2

We’ve faced each other in every type of match and created some of the most special moments in my career. Standing across the ring from @undertaker was always a daunting experience but I’m excited to hear the gong toll one last time. #FarewellTaker #SurvivorSeries

The measuring stick. The locker room leader. The Phenom. Three decades ago today, @Undertaker changed the landscape of sports-entertainment. His legacy is incomparable, his impact immeasurable. #ThankYouTaker . #Undertaker30 pic.twitter.com/TWm1Ihww8U

Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, and Ric Flair have thanked The Undertaker for the time he spent with them in the ring ahead of his "final farewell" at tonight's WWE Survivor Series.

» More News From This Feed

WATCH: WWE Survivor Series Kickoff: Nov. 22, 2020

The following is the 2020 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show: [...] Nov 22 - The following is the 2020 WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show: [...]

Jim Ross: "I Never Heard Triple H Refuse To Do A Job For Anybody"

On the most recent episode of Jim Ross’ Grilling JR podcast, Ross and Conrad Thompson discussed Survivor Series 2000 and Conrad Thompson brings [...] Nov 22 - On the most recent episode of Jim Ross’ Grilling JR podcast, Ross and Conrad Thompson discussed Survivor Series 2000 and Conrad Thompson brings [...]

WATCH: Simulated Footage Of Sting vs. Undertaker Match From WCW

For decades WWE fans have dreamed of The Undertaker vs. Sting. The Dream Match has never happened but 30 years ago in WCW during the summer of [...] Nov 22 - For decades WWE fans have dreamed of The Undertaker vs. Sting. The Dream Match has never happened but 30 years ago in WCW during the summer of [...]

WATCH: Every Undertaker WWE Survivor Series Match

Ahead of tonight's Survivor Series 2020, WWE has released a YouTube playlist featuring all of The Undertaker’s matches at the Survivor Series pa[...] Nov 22 - Ahead of tonight's Survivor Series 2020, WWE has released a YouTube playlist featuring all of The Undertaker’s matches at the Survivor Series pa[...]

Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, Ric Flair Thank The Undertaker

Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, and Ric Flair have thanked The Undertaker for the time he spent with them in the ring ahead of his "fina[...] Nov 22 - Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, and Ric Flair have thanked The Undertaker for the time he spent with them in the ring ahead of his "fina[...]

The Rock, Triple H & John Cena Thank The Undertaker

The Rock, Triple H, and John Cena have thanked The Undertaker for the time he spent with them in the ring ahead of his "final farewell" at tonight's W[...] Nov 22 - The Rock, Triple H, and John Cena have thanked The Undertaker for the time he spent with them in the ring ahead of his "final farewell" at tonight's W[...]

AEW Announces 17th Match For Tuesday’s DARK On YouTube

AEW has announced that the Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) will be going up against the Panda X-Press on this Tuesday’s edition [...] Nov 22 - AEW has announced that the Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy) will be going up against the Panda X-Press on this Tuesday’s edition [...]

Opening/Closing Matches For Survivor Series, Angel Garza Has A New Look

- Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is scheduled to have WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns match close tonight&rsq[...] Nov 22 - - Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is scheduled to have WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns match close tonight&rsq[...]

More Big Names Backstage For Tonight's WWE Survivor Series (Spoiler)

Tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2020 will feature The Undertaker’s farewell ceremony and as we've been reporting all week a number of big names wi[...] Nov 22 - Tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2020 will feature The Undertaker’s farewell ceremony and as we've been reporting all week a number of big names wi[...]

WIN The Undertaker's Limited Edition Legacy Title Belt!!!

Marking 30 years since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being [...] Nov 22 - Marking 30 years since The Undertaker made his Survivor Series TV debut on November 22, 1990, The Deadman’s career inside the WWE ring is being [...]

WATCH: The Top 10 WWE Survivor Series Betrayals

The Survivor Series event has witnessed much backstabbing and betrayals over the years, particularly in the traditional elimination matches which head[...] Nov 22 - The Survivor Series event has witnessed much backstabbing and betrayals over the years, particularly in the traditional elimination matches which head[...]

WWE Superstar Lana Discusses Her Mental Health Struggles

During a recent WWE Chronicle episode on the WWE Network, Lana discussed her mental health struggles. You can watch the clip from the documentary belo[...] Nov 22 - During a recent WWE Chronicle episode on the WWE Network, Lana discussed her mental health struggles. You can watch the clip from the documentary belo[...]

PHOTO: Teddy Long In The 80s Is All Kinds Of Cool

Teddy Long in the 80s. Woah dude... Woah. from r/SquaredCircle [...] Nov 22 - Teddy Long in the 80s. Woah dude... Woah. from r/SquaredCircle [...]

FULL-MATCH - NXT vs. Raw vs. SmackDown - Survivor Series Elimination Match 2019

Ahead of tonight's 2020 Survivor Series, take a trip back to the 2019 event and the Survivor Series Elimination Match which featured Roman Reigns, Bra[...] Nov 22 - Ahead of tonight's 2020 Survivor Series, take a trip back to the 2019 event and the Survivor Series Elimination Match which featured Roman Reigns, Bra[...]

Edge Pays Tribute To The Undertaker Ahead Of "Final Farewell"

Edge posted on his Instagram account earlier today, paying tribute to The Undertaker. He posted: “30 years competing at the very pinna[...] Nov 22 - Edge posted on his Instagram account earlier today, paying tribute to The Undertaker. He posted: “30 years competing at the very pinna[...]

The Undertaker Addresses His Future In Pro Wrestling

The Undertaker discussed his future in the wrestling business following his recent retirement from the ring. Here is what he told CBSSports.com. &l[...] Nov 22 - The Undertaker discussed his future in the wrestling business following his recent retirement from the ring. Here is what he told CBSSports.com. &l[...]

Several BSK Members Attending The Undertaker's "Final Farewell"

Rikishi, Phineas and Henry Godwinn, and former WWE referee Tim White are in Orlando, FL for The Undertaker's final farewell at Survivor Series tonight[...] Nov 22 - Rikishi, Phineas and Henry Godwinn, and former WWE referee Tim White are in Orlando, FL for The Undertaker's final farewell at Survivor Series tonight[...]

Final Card For Tonight’s WWE Survivor Series 2020

Tonight WWE presents the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view which will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida featuring "Final Farewell" [...] Nov 22 - Tonight WWE presents the 2020 Survivor Series pay-per-view which will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida featuring "Final Farewell" [...]

New Will Ospreay Documentary Opens With Disclaimer Due To #SpeakingOut Movement

Back in 2016, a filmmaker by the name of Ryan Carse started work on a documentary about wrestling star Will Ospreay, which Amazon Prime in the UK has [...] Nov 21 - Back in 2016, a filmmaker by the name of Ryan Carse started work on a documentary about wrestling star Will Ospreay, which Amazon Prime in the UK has [...]

Chris Jericho Reveals Why Vince McMahon Started Hiring TV Writers

During an episode of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho revealed that the reason WWE started hiring TV writers for their television show was because Vince[...] Nov 21 - During an episode of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho revealed that the reason WWE started hiring TV writers for their television show was because Vince[...]

WWE Files Trademarks For Three Big Superstars

On November 17, 2020 WWE filed trademarks for “The Big Dog” (Roman Reigns), “The Goddess” (Alexa Bliss), and “The Queen&[...] Nov 21 - On November 17, 2020 WWE filed trademarks for “The Big Dog” (Roman Reigns), “The Goddess” (Alexa Bliss), and “The Queen&[...]

Michael Cole Discusses Working With Vince McMahon

Veteran WWE commentator Michael Cole discussed Vince McMahon giving him direction during live broadcasts in an interview with the Gorilla Position. He[...] Nov 21 - Veteran WWE commentator Michael Cole discussed Vince McMahon giving him direction during live broadcasts in an interview with the Gorilla Position. He[...]

Update On Seth Rollins Taking Time Off From WWE

As previously reported, Seth Rollins is expected to take some time off for the birth of his child in the next few weeks. The former WWE Champion is a[...] Nov 21 - As previously reported, Seth Rollins is expected to take some time off for the birth of his child in the next few weeks. The former WWE Champion is a[...]

Kenny Omega Would Be Open To A Possible WWE/AEW Partnership

Kenny Omega discussed being open to a working relationship between WWE and AEW during an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio. "If for some reaso[...] Nov 21 - Kenny Omega discussed being open to a working relationship between WWE and AEW during an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio. "If for some reaso[...]