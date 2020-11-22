WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, Ric Flair Thank The Undertaker

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 22, 2020

Vince McMahon, Shawn Michaels, Chris Jericho, and Ric Flair have thanked The Undertaker for the time he spent with them in the ring ahead of his "final farewell" at tonight's WWE Survivor Series.


Tags: #wwe #undertaker #survivor series
https://wrestlr.me/65347/  

