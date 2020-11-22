Opening/Closing Matches For Survivor Series, Angel Garza Has A New Look

- Fightful Select is reporting that WWE is scheduled to have WWE Champion Drew McIntyre vs WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns match close tonight’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. It was also reported that the show will open with the Men’s Classic Survivor Series Match, featuring Team RAW vs Team SmackDown.

They had planned The Undertaker’s Final Farewell close tonight’s Survivor Series at one stage, but WWE has decided to go in a different direction. Plans could also always change again.

- Angel Garza took to Twitter today, showing off his new shorter haircut. He captioned the photo with, “NEW STYLE @WWE @wweespanol @USA_Network #SurvivorSeries #BattleRoyale #WWEThunderDome”