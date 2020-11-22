More Big Names Backstage For Tonight's WWE Survivor Series (Spoiler)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Tonight's WWE Survivor Series 2020 will feature The Undertaker’s farewell ceremony and as we've been reporting all week a number of big names will be backstage for the farewell.

PWInsider is reporting that Edge, Kevin Nash, Big Show, and Mick Foley are backstage. These names are in addition to the previously reported:

- Kurt Angle

- Kane

- Ric Flair

- Rikishi

- Dennis Knight (Phineas Godwin/Mideon) / Mark Canterbury (Henry Godwin)

- Tim White

- Savio Vega

There is no confirmation who will appear on the screen, but all will likely film content backstage for WWE Network.