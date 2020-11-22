FULL-MATCH - NXT vs. Raw vs. SmackDown - Survivor Series Elimination Match 2019
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 22, 2020
Ahead of tonight's 2020 Survivor Series, take a trip back to the 2019 event and the Survivor Series Elimination Match which featured Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman, King Corbin, Mustafa Ali and Shorty G representing SmackDown, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Randy Orton and Ricochet representing Raw, and Tommaso Ciampa, Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee and WALTER representing NXT.
VIDEO
https://wrestlr.me/65338/
Copy URL
