WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The Undertaker Addresses His Future In Pro Wrestling
Posted By: Ben Kerin on Nov 22, 2020
The Undertaker discussed his future in the wrestling business following his recent retirement from the ring. Here is what he told CBSSports.com.
“You know, I have to deal not only with my thoughts and my conscience, but I also have to deal with Vince’s thoughts and his conscience. A lot of times, they’re not always on the same page. Vince’s line is, ‘You never say never.’ But where I’m at, I don’t see myself getting to a point where I’m going to be physically better in a couple of years than I am now. I’m going to be a couple of years older and a couple of years slower. So yeah, I mean, I just don’t see it. Not in the capacity where I’m going to get in the ring and actually work. Whether I have some sort of role, that’s a different thing, but my days in the ring I think are long gone now.”
“You are always linked to it once you’re in this business — especially when you’re in it as long as I’ve been in it, you’re linked to it forever. I actually enjoy going to the Performance Center and working with the young guys. I can definitely see myself doing that. If there’s a role for me somehow that makes sense on camera, I’ll cross that bridge when I get there. I do know it’s extremely difficult for me to be at an event that I’m not working at because I just have that natural instinct that I should be getting ready right now or doing this. If I’m sitting there watching a monitor with other talent, I get caught up in it. The only reason I’m calling it a day is simply because I don’t have the physical tools to do this at a level I want to do it. The passion is still there, and if I could, I would do this forever. But that’s not a reality, and that’s now how that works. You have your run and your time. I was blessed with an extremely long run, and I need to be happy with that and move on to whatever comes next. I’m not stepping away because I want to or I’m burned out or anything like that. I’m just physically spent, and I have to think about the rest of my life and the quality of that life.”