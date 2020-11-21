WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Will Ospreay Documentary Opens With Disclaimer Due To #SpeakingOut Movement

Posted By: Sarah Belmont on Nov 21, 2020

Back in 2016, a filmmaker by the name of Ryan Carse started work on a documentary about wrestling star Will Ospreay, which Amazon Prime in the UK has released as of yesterday.

The filmmakers put out a statement about the disclaimer in the beginning of the documentary.

"We first began unofficially shooting for this project in 2014, when the professional wrestling landscape was a very different place. There was no AEW, no NXT:UK, and British wrestling was a veritable hotbed for talent that would soon capture the world’s attention.

Unfortunately, there was a much darker side to the industry that came to light this June as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. The bravery displayed by the victims to break their silence and stand up to their abusers as one was incredible to see and we’d be foolish not to address this.

With these new allegations coming to light, we made an updated cut to the documentary in June removing as many of those named as possible. However, due to the subject matter covered within the film, some of those named do remain in the final cut. We have included an advisory warning in the film and urge viewers to take caution before viewing."

The filmmakers have also announced that the film is completely free, as they don't want to profit on the film. They've stated that any ad revenue received on this film will be donated to various charities.

Source: BodySlam.net
