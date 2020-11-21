Chris Jericho Reveals Why Vince McMahon Started Hiring TV Writers

During an episode of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho revealed that the reason WWE started hiring TV writers for their television show was because Vince McMahon wanted WWF SmackDown! to be a more popular show than Friends.

“The reason why writers became a thing was because when we started SmackDown in ‘99, Vince made it his motto that SmackDown was going to be bigger than the show Friends.

Friends was at its peak or was still really huge. The bravado of Vince was we were going to beat Friends on Thursday and his reasoning and idea and strategy was if Friends had writers, then we need writers too. They suddenly went from no writers to 15 people in a room and not really knowing exactly who’s doing what and what is really happening or what is the story arc.”