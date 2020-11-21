Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

International Class 041: Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

On November 17, 2020 WWE filed trademarks for "The Big Dog" (Roman Reigns), "The Goddess" (Alexa Bliss), and "The Queen" (Charlotte Flair). Below is their intended use:

New Will Ospreay Documentary Opens With Disclaimer Due To #SpeakingOut Movement

Back in 2016, a filmmaker by the name of Ryan Carse started work on a documentary about wrestling star Will Ospreay, which Amazon Prime in the UK has [...] Nov 21 - Back in 2016, a filmmaker by the name of Ryan Carse started work on a documentary about wrestling star Will Ospreay, which Amazon Prime in the UK has [...]

Chris Jericho Reveals Why Vince McMahon Started Hiring TV Writers

During an episode of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho revealed that the reason WWE started hiring TV writers for their television show was because Vince[...] Nov 21 - During an episode of Talk is Jericho, Chris Jericho revealed that the reason WWE started hiring TV writers for their television show was because Vince[...]

WWE Files Trademarks For Three Big Superstars

On November 17, 2020 WWE filed trademarks for “The Big Dog” (Roman Reigns), “The Goddess” (Alexa Bliss), and “The Queen&[...] Nov 21 - On November 17, 2020 WWE filed trademarks for “The Big Dog” (Roman Reigns), “The Goddess” (Alexa Bliss), and “The Queen&[...]

Michael Cole Discusses Working With Vince McMahon

Veteran WWE commentator Michael Cole discussed Vince McMahon giving him direction during live broadcasts in an interview with the Gorilla Position. He[...] Nov 21 - Veteran WWE commentator Michael Cole discussed Vince McMahon giving him direction during live broadcasts in an interview with the Gorilla Position. He[...]

Update On Seth Rollins Taking Time Off From WWE

As previously reported, Seth Rollins is expected to take some time off for the birth of his child in the next few weeks. The former WWE Champion is a[...] Nov 21 - As previously reported, Seth Rollins is expected to take some time off for the birth of his child in the next few weeks. The former WWE Champion is a[...]

Kenny Omega Would Be Open To A Possible WWE/AEW Partnership

Kenny Omega discussed being open to a working relationship between WWE and AEW during an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio. "If for some reaso[...] Nov 21 - Kenny Omega discussed being open to a working relationship between WWE and AEW during an appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio. "If for some reaso[...]

The Undertaker On Why He Has A Hard Time Watching Wrestling

During an interview with USA Today, The Undertaker was asked what shows outside of wrestling he watches. "Mostly sports. I love boxing, MMA, colleg[...] Nov 21 - During an interview with USA Today, The Undertaker was asked what shows outside of wrestling he watches. "Mostly sports. I love boxing, MMA, colleg[...]

Tony Khan Hints At 'Big Names' Joining AEW Roster

AEW President Tony Khan revealed during an interview with Wade Keller of PWTorch.com that he is in talks with "big names" to join the AEW roster. "[...] Nov 21 - AEW President Tony Khan revealed during an interview with Wade Keller of PWTorch.com that he is in talks with "big names" to join the AEW roster. "[...]

Shawn Michaels Reveals His Favorite Match He's Had With The Undertaker

As we approach Undertaker's Final Farewell at this year's Survivor Series, Shawn Michaels revealed what his favorite match with The Undertaker was dur[...] Nov 21 - As we approach Undertaker's Final Farewell at this year's Survivor Series, Shawn Michaels revealed what his favorite match with The Undertaker was dur[...]

WWE Hires New Controller and Principal Accounting Officer

WWE has sent out a press release announcing the hiring of Karen Mullane as their new Controller and Principal Accounting Officer. She is replacing Mar[...] Nov 21 - WWE has sent out a press release announcing the hiring of Karen Mullane as their new Controller and Principal Accounting Officer. She is replacing Mar[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (11/20/2020)

*8-Man Tag* The Street Profits and New Day defeat Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Sami Zayn, and King Corbin *Women’s Survivor Series Qualifer* [...] Nov 20 - *8-Man Tag* The Street Profits and New Day defeat Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Sami Zayn, and King Corbin *Women’s Survivor Series Qualifer* [...]

Man Died On John Cena's New Show 'Wipeout'

TMZ is reporting a man has died after taking part in one of Wipeout’s inflatable courses. The contestant was reported to be experiencing chest p[...] Nov 20 - TMZ is reporting a man has died after taking part in one of Wipeout’s inflatable courses. The contestant was reported to be experiencing chest p[...]

WWE Settles Lawsuit Concerning Relationship With Saudi Arabia For $39 Million

WWE has settled a lawsuit concerning their relationship with Saudi Arabia for a whopping $39 million. WWE made a corporate disclosure on Friday reveal[...] Nov 20 - WWE has settled a lawsuit concerning their relationship with Saudi Arabia for a whopping $39 million. WWE made a corporate disclosure on Friday reveal[...]

Dual-Branded Battle Royal Announced For WWE Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series takes place on Sunday, November 22nd from the WWE ThunderDome in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced a dual-brand battle royal fo[...] Nov 20 - WWE Survivor Series takes place on Sunday, November 22nd from the WWE ThunderDome in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced a dual-brand battle royal fo[...]

Renee Paquette Discusses Her Pregnancy

In a recent interview with People.com, Renee Young discussed her pregnancy: "We are so beyond excited to start this new chapter, and now final[...] Nov 20 - In a recent interview with People.com, Renee Young discussed her pregnancy: "We are so beyond excited to start this new chapter, and now final[...]

Top WWE Executive Recently Released

WWE has reportedly decided to release John Brody, who was the Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sales and Partnerships, and Head of Internation[...] Nov 20 - WWE has reportedly decided to release John Brody, who was the Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sales and Partnerships, and Head of Internation[...]

Update Who Supported Vince McMahon's Ban On Third Party Platforms

As previously reported, WWE issued a new ruling which stops talent from using third-party platforms to promote themselves. A new report from Wrestlin[...] Nov 20 - As previously reported, WWE issued a new ruling which stops talent from using third-party platforms to promote themselves. A new report from Wrestlin[...]

Sasha Banks: "Whatever Vince wants, that's what I'm going to do."

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Sasha Banks spoke about doing things that Vince McMahon requests on TV. “Whatever Vince wants, that&rsq[...] Nov 20 - In an interview with Bleacher Report, Sasha Banks spoke about doing things that Vince McMahon requests on TV. “Whatever Vince wants, that&rsq[...]

The Undertaker Joins TikTok

Just a day after announcing that he has joined the Cameo platform, The Undertaker has put out an official press release announcing that he has also jo[...] Nov 20 - Just a day after announcing that he has joined the Cameo platform, The Undertaker has put out an official press release announcing that he has also jo[...]

Drew McIntyre Still Wants To Wrestle The Undertaker In One More Match

During an interview with SportsKeeda, Drew McIntyre brought up something he had previously mentioned--- wanting to face The Undertaker in one more mat[...] Nov 20 - During an interview with SportsKeeda, Drew McIntyre brought up something he had previously mentioned--- wanting to face The Undertaker in one more mat[...]

The Undertaker Is Joining Cameo For A Limited Period

The Undertaker has joined Cameo for a limited time only! The Deadman will be recording 30 limited edition personalized video messages which will be r[...] Nov 19 - The Undertaker has joined Cameo for a limited time only! The Deadman will be recording 30 limited edition personalized video messages which will be r[...]

Davey Boy Smith Jr Comment On Possibility Of Returning To WWE

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Davey Boy Smith Jr. revealed a return to WWE is "very possible" in the future. Smith was part of RAW and Smac[...] Nov 19 - In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Davey Boy Smith Jr. revealed a return to WWE is "very possible" in the future. Smith was part of RAW and Smac[...]

CZW Announces Pay-Per-View Events For December

CZW issued the following: CZW On Demand and PPV December 2020 Announcement IT’S ALL-OUT CZW MAYHEM IN DECEMBER ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW! [...] Nov 19 - CZW issued the following: CZW On Demand and PPV December 2020 Announcement IT’S ALL-OUT CZW MAYHEM IN DECEMBER ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW! [...]

Viewership For This Week's AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT

This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 638,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the previous week’s show that did 632,000. The 2-[...] Nov 19 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 638,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the previous week’s show that did 632,000. The 2-[...]