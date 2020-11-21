Tony Khan Hints At 'Big Names' Joining AEW Roster

AEW President Tony Khan revealed during an interview with Wade Keller of PWTorch.com that he is in talks with "big names" to join the AEW roster.

"I’ve been really pleasantly surprised how many great wrestlers we’ve added since we started. We had a great group when we started, then we did a big pay per view right off the bat with Double or Nothing in MGM Grand.”

“We did great, great shows over that first summer when we launched Dynamite. We launched Dynamite with a really great roster. And we’ve added so many people in the year since.”

“There’s people still debuting on Dynamite and there’s people that are working their way up our roster on Dark that I’m really excited about. Then there’s big names that nobody knows about that I’m talking to. So, I’ve got a lot of aces up my sleeve."