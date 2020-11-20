Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The Street Profits and New Day defeat Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Sami Zayn, and King Corbin

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

» More News From This Feed

SmackDown Quick Results (11/20/2020)

*8-Man Tag* The Street Profits and New Day defeat Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Sami Zayn, and King Corbin *Women’s Survivor Series Qualifer* [...] Nov 20 - *8-Man Tag* The Street Profits and New Day defeat Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Sami Zayn, and King Corbin *Women’s Survivor Series Qualifer* [...]

Man Died On John Cena's New Show 'Wipeout'

TMZ is reporting a man has died after taking part in one of Wipeout’s inflatable courses. The contestant was reported to be experiencing chest p[...] Nov 20 - TMZ is reporting a man has died after taking part in one of Wipeout’s inflatable courses. The contestant was reported to be experiencing chest p[...]

WWE Settles Lawsuit Concerning Relationship With Saudi Arabia For $39 Million

WWE has settled a lawsuit concerning their relationship with Saudi Arabia for a whopping $39 million. WWE made a corporate disclosure on Friday reveal[...] Nov 20 - WWE has settled a lawsuit concerning their relationship with Saudi Arabia for a whopping $39 million. WWE made a corporate disclosure on Friday reveal[...]

Dual-Branded Battle Royal Announced For WWE Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series takes place on Sunday, November 22nd from the WWE ThunderDome in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced a dual-brand battle royal fo[...] Nov 20 - WWE Survivor Series takes place on Sunday, November 22nd from the WWE ThunderDome in Orlando, Florida. WWE has announced a dual-brand battle royal fo[...]

Renee Paquette Discusses Her Pregnancy

In a recent interview with People.com, Renee Young discussed her pregnancy: "We are so beyond excited to start this new chapter, and now final[...] Nov 20 - In a recent interview with People.com, Renee Young discussed her pregnancy: "We are so beyond excited to start this new chapter, and now final[...]

Top WWE Executive Recently Released

WWE has reportedly decided to release John Brody, who was the Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sales and Partnerships, and Head of Internation[...] Nov 20 - WWE has reportedly decided to release John Brody, who was the Executive Vice President, Global Head of Sales and Partnerships, and Head of Internation[...]

Update Who Supported Vince McMahon's Ban On Third Party Platforms

As previously reported, WWE issued a new ruling which stops talent from using third-party platforms to promote themselves. A new report from Wrestlin[...] Nov 20 - As previously reported, WWE issued a new ruling which stops talent from using third-party platforms to promote themselves. A new report from Wrestlin[...]

Sasha Banks: "Whatever Vince wants, that's what I'm going to do."

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Sasha Banks spoke about doing things that Vince McMahon requests on TV. “Whatever Vince wants, that&rsq[...] Nov 20 - In an interview with Bleacher Report, Sasha Banks spoke about doing things that Vince McMahon requests on TV. “Whatever Vince wants, that&rsq[...]

The Undertaker Joins TikTok

Just a day after announcing that he has joined the Cameo platform, The Undertaker has put out an official press release announcing that he has also jo[...] Nov 20 - Just a day after announcing that he has joined the Cameo platform, The Undertaker has put out an official press release announcing that he has also jo[...]

Drew McIntyre Still Wants To Wrestle The Undertaker In One More Match

During an interview with SportsKeeda, Drew McIntyre brought up something he had previously mentioned--- wanting to face The Undertaker in one more mat[...] Nov 20 - During an interview with SportsKeeda, Drew McIntyre brought up something he had previously mentioned--- wanting to face The Undertaker in one more mat[...]

The Undertaker Is Joining Cameo For A Limited Period

The Undertaker has joined Cameo for a limited time only! The Deadman will be recording 30 limited edition personalized video messages which will be r[...] Nov 19 - The Undertaker has joined Cameo for a limited time only! The Deadman will be recording 30 limited edition personalized video messages which will be r[...]

Davey Boy Smith Jr Comment On Possibility Of Returning To WWE

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Davey Boy Smith Jr. revealed a return to WWE is "very possible" in the future. Smith was part of RAW and Smac[...] Nov 19 - In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Davey Boy Smith Jr. revealed a return to WWE is "very possible" in the future. Smith was part of RAW and Smac[...]

CZW Announces Pay-Per-View Events For December

CZW issued the following: CZW On Demand and PPV December 2020 Announcement IT’S ALL-OUT CZW MAYHEM IN DECEMBER ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW! [...] Nov 19 - CZW issued the following: CZW On Demand and PPV December 2020 Announcement IT’S ALL-OUT CZW MAYHEM IN DECEMBER ON DEMAND AND ON PAY-PER-VIEW! [...]

Viewership For This Week's AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT

This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 638,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the previous week’s show that did 632,000. The 2-[...] Nov 19 - This week’s episode of WWE NXT drew 638,000 viewers on the USA Network, which is up from the previous week’s show that did 632,000. The 2-[...]

Fifth Member of SmackDown’s Men’s WWE Survivor Series Team Revealed (Spoiler)

WWE Survivor Series 2020 takes place on Sunday with SmackDown airing its go-home show tomorrow night. WWE has yet to announce the final spot for the [...] Nov 19 - WWE Survivor Series 2020 takes place on Sunday with SmackDown airing its go-home show tomorrow night. WWE has yet to announce the final spot for the [...]

The Undertaker Says "Never Say Never" To Another Match

WWE will be presenting a “Final Farewell” for The Undertaker this Sunday at Survivor Series 2020 pay-per-view, which marks 30 years since [...] Nov 19 - WWE will be presenting a “Final Farewell” for The Undertaker this Sunday at Survivor Series 2020 pay-per-view, which marks 30 years since [...]

Tampa Bay Rays President Matt Silverman Welcomes WWE ThunderDome

WWE ThunderDome will be moving to the Tropicana Field stadium in St. Petersberg, FL from December 11. Tampa Bay Rays President Matt S[...] Nov 19 - WWE ThunderDome will be moving to the Tropicana Field stadium in St. Petersberg, FL from December 11. Tampa Bay Rays President Matt S[...]

Radio VAMPIRO to Premiere on SPREAKER

Boston, MA. – November 20th, 2020 — Following up the successful debut and release of his documentary, “ Nail in the Coffin: Th[...] Nov 19 - Boston, MA. – November 20th, 2020 — Following up the successful debut and release of his documentary, “ Nail in the Coffin: Th[...]

Jon Moxley Reveals That His Wife Renee Young Is Pregnant

During tonight's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley was cutting a promo about his upcoming match against Kenny Omega and noted that he has a "pregnant wife" at [...] Nov 18 - During tonight's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley was cutting a promo about his upcoming match against Kenny Omega and noted that he has a "pregnant wife" at [...]

WWE NXT War Games 2020 Pay-Per-View Announced

It was announced on Wednesday's WWE NXT, that War Games Takeover PPV will take place on Sunday, December 6, 2020 Check out the announcement: Are yo[...] Nov 18 - It was announced on Wednesday's WWE NXT, that War Games Takeover PPV will take place on Sunday, December 6, 2020 Check out the announcement: Are yo[...]

JTG Believes Shad Gaspard Should Receive WWE's Warrior Award

JTG believes WWE should honor Shad with the Warrior Award at the next Hall Of Fame ceremony for his heroic act which tragically cost him his life. He [...] Nov 18 - JTG believes WWE should honor Shad with the Warrior Award at the next Hall Of Fame ceremony for his heroic act which tragically cost him his life. He [...]

Booker T Discusses Zelina Vega’s WWE Release and Chelsea Green’s Injury

On his most recent podcast, Booker T commented on Zelina Vega being released from WWE: “She definitely was one of the Fav 5 for the ladies. S[...] Nov 18 - On his most recent podcast, Booker T commented on Zelina Vega being released from WWE: “She definitely was one of the Fav 5 for the ladies. S[...]

Former WWE Women's Champion Open To Working For AEW

Former WWE Superstar Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) discussed possibly working for AEW during a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com: “W[...] Nov 18 - Former WWE Superstar Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) discussed possibly working for AEW during a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com: “W[...]

Pro Wrestling Illustrated Reveals Tag Team 50 List

FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have been ranked #1 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s inaugural PWI Tag Team 50 list. Here are the [...] Nov 18 - FTR’s Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood have been ranked #1 in Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s inaugural PWI Tag Team 50 list. Here are the [...]