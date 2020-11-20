Man Died On John Cena's New Show 'Wipeout'

TMZ is reporting a man has died after taking part in one of Wipeout’s inflatable courses. The contestant was reported to be experiencing chest pains and medical attention was required on-site for a cardiac arrest.

The man was taken to hospital by paramedics but sadly died.

Law enforcement told TMZ they got a cardiac arrest call just before noon Wednesday, and medics on set had already started using a defibrillator on the contestant, who was experiencing chest pains after completing the course.

The show requires contestants to undergo medical exams before participating and there were trained medics on set.

Wipeout recently received a reboot on TBS, with hosts WWE Superstar John Cena and Nicole Byer.